LEC on-air talent to cast from home for week 4 of Summer Split

The LEC will commentate the fourth week of Summer Split matches remotely, Riot Games announced today. The LEC made this decision after a member of the on-air talent team came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to working in the studio last weekend.

As a result, the on-air talent team will cast and analyze this weekend’s League of Legends games from home to “protect the health of the rest of the production crew.”

The LEC is “waiting on test results and will reassess” for the fifth week of the 2020 Summer Split.

Minutes after the announcement, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry said that he and his wife came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

It is @BeccaCHenry and I that have come in direct contact with someone that tested positive for Covid19.



Neither of us are showing symptoms, and we feel fine, but for the safety of everyone, we are going remote broadcast until the results come back.

While they aren’t showing any symptoms right now, according to Quickshot, the virus can take a couple of days to develop, based on the latest scientific studies.

With the experience Riot accumulated over the Spring Split, the LEC shouldn’t have a tough time transitioning to a remote broadcast for this week. The fourth week of the 2020 LEC Summer Split kicks off today with Vitality vs. Excel Esports at 11am CT.