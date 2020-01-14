LEC talent team starts a boy band with new music video, “I want the LEC back”

The LEC talent team released a boy band inspired music video today in anticipation of the 2020 League of Legends Spring Split named “I want the LEC back.”

Daniel Drakos, Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain, and Andrew “Vedius” Day ditched their suits and ties for navy blue tracksuits in their latest skit for the LEC. They grabbed an electric guitar, a drum set, and a microphone and honed their singing skills, along with dancing performances from India “Froskurinn” Black, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry, and Laure “Bulii” Valée.

“I want the LEC back so I can spam in the chat,” the trio sang. “I want the LEC back in my life. Rap battles, Vedi, Vedi. I want the LEC back tonight.”

There may be cringe-worthy elements to the video and questionable lyrics, but the song has a ring to it. It’s ridiculously catchy and its beautiful British countryside landscapes encompass the spirit of the LEC, all while nodding at influences to boy bands like One Direction, Westlife, and Blue.

“No. I can’t drum. I have never drummed. I feel sorry for everyone who saw me wildly flailing on a high hat for six hours while we filmed this,” Medic wrote on Reddit.

The LEC Spring Split kicks off on Jan. 24 with 2019 Worlds finalists G2 Esports and Mad Lions (formerly Splyce).