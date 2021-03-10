LEC confirms that Treatz will be eligible for Rookie of the Split

Many fans were surprised to see the support not included in this year's voting.

The end of the LEC regular season draws ever closer, and so does the voting period for the 2021 Spring Split awards. The awards system saw some changes at the beginning of this year, with the All-Pro Team voting opened up to the community for the first time.

The Coach of the Split award also saw some changes, with the award now going to the coaching staff rather than just the head coach, of the team. MVP and Rookie of the Split awards remain the same–although there was some confusion over the Rookie award after a post to the official LoL Esports site left many fans noting the absence of some of the LEC’s eligible rookies.

Image via Riot Games

In the original infographic for Rookie of the Split, which has since been changed, fans were quick to notice the absence of both Excel’s midlaner Czekolad and SK’s support Treatz. Although a member of the LEC’s video production team was quick to confirm that Czekolad’s omission was an error, Treatz’s absence took a little longer to be explained.

Czekolad is missing from here, he's eligible. Editorial is already aware — Shakarez (@Shakarez) March 9, 2021

In a clarification to the original posting, the LEC today confirmed that Treatz would also be eligible for Rookie of the Split. The criteria for the Rookie award states that a player must have played less than fifty percent of a single regular season in a Worlds-qualifying league–and with Treatz having played only eight out of the eighteen matches in the LCS Summer Split during his time on TSM, he is eligible for the award.

Fan voting for the All-Pro team award opens after the end of week eight, with information about how votes will be cast coming nearer to the time.