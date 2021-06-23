LEC caster Caedrel cracks top 100 Challenger players on League EUW server

The former League pro still has a few tricks up his sleeve.

LEC shoutcaster Marc “Caedrel” Lamont has broken into the top 100 Challenger solo queue players on the European League of Legends servers.

Although Caedrel has flourished into one of the LEC’s most prominent pieces of on-air talent this season, the former League pro has extensive experience playing the game at an incredibly high level. Caedrel isn’t even one year removed from his last game played on the LEC stage, so seeing him keep his skills sharp shouldn’t be relatively surprising.

Caedrel posted a raw win-loss record of 119-54 this season on his road to the top 100, good enough for a win rate of 68.7 percent. His most played champions during the climb were Lee Sin and Xin Zhao, of which he played 109 and 25 games, respectively.

Caedrel’s dedication to Lee Sin this season is notably contradictory to his “jack-of-all-trades” playstyle that he touted during his career as a pro. Throughout his on-stage career, Caedrel played 41 different champions and didn’t play more than 15 games on a single one of them, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Caedrel retired from pro play at the end of last season. He played as a mid laner and jungler for several notable European franchises, including Schalke 04, H2K, and, most recently, Excel Esports.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.