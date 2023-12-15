The offseason rush is over and the teams have gathered themselves and are prepared for the 2024 LEC Winter Split.

Europe continues to be a hotbed of exciting action in the League of Legends scene, with players from all around the world joining the league as they try to etch themselves into the region’s history books. From rookies making their mark to veterans solidifying their legacy and everyone else in between trying to find their place, this season promises to be one of the best yet.

Here are the full confirmed rosters for the 10 teams competing in the 2024 LEC Winter Split.

Team Top Jungle Mid lane AD Carry Support Fnatic Oscarinin Razork Humanoid Noah* Jun* G2 Esports Broken Blade Yike Caps Hans Sama Mikyx GIANTX Odoamne Peach* Jackies (R) Patrik IgNar* Karmine Corp TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA MAD Lions TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Rogue TBA TBA Larssen TBA TBA SK Gaming TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Team BDS TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Team Heretics Wunder Jankos Perkz Flakked Kaiser Team Vitality TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA R = Rookie player | Bolded: Newly-added player | * = Imported player | ! = Unconfirmed

For those looking at new possible favorites, Karmine Corp has arrived as the hottest team in European League, with a passionate fan base and a strong baseline for success after multiple winning seasons in the European Regional Leagues. Many fans are likely excited to see how the perennial LFL and EMEA Masters winners will do against the best teams in the region, though.

For those searching for more recognizable logos, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and Rogue stand as familiar faces that will always provide fans with a place to cheer, boasting plenty of veteran talent who have stood the test of time. Players like Wunder, Hans Sama, Humanoid, Perkz, Jankos, and Larssen will all be vying for another trophy to add to their collections as a new rush of talent makes their way into the league.

Finally, organizations like Team BDS and SK Gaming are heading into the new year as bonafide underdogs who have provided some of the most exciting stories in LEC history. Although they might not be bringing the same level of firepower as other star-studded rosters, they could still shock the world by striking first when the season begins.

The 2024 LEC Winter Split is scheduled to start on Jan. 13.