LEC 2022 Spring day one viewership peaked at 515,373 viewers

Viewership for the first day of the LEC 2022 Spring Split exceeded 500,000 concurrent viewers.

At its peak, 515,373 people tuned in to the broadcast, according to Esports Charts. The most-watched match of the day was G2 Esports vs. Excel Esports. Despite it being a fairly slow game, a significant number of viewers tuning in is not that surprising considering it was the debut of G2’s new roster.

A new superteam on the European soil in the form of Team Vitality took on the defending champions, MAD Lions, in the opening match, which ended up being fairly popular as well. Overall, in terms of peak viewers, the competition only once went below 400,000. That was during the fourth game of the day between Astralis and Misfits Gaming.

All in all, the LEC can mark its first day of the 2022 season as a success. It had an average of 332,149 viewers, which totaled 2,297,357 hours watched.

As far as peak viewers come, today’s statistics don’t even come close to LEC 2021 Spring and Summer’s records. The former was at its highest moment with 831,198 people and the latter had 843,491 fans watching during the peak. Still, both records were set during the season’s crucial playoffs games, so it’s fair to bet, that numbers will rise as the season advances.

The LEC returns tomorrow with another day packed with matches. By the end of Saturday, two of the biggest title contenders will go against each other, as Fnatic will face Team Vitality. You will be able to watch the games on LEC’s Twitch channel.