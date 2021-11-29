League’s Arrow of Retribution, Varus, to receive VFX update in PBE Patch 11.24

Varus’ arrows will always find their marks, but now it's easier for League players to try to avoid them.

Riot Games is working on a visual effects (VFX) update for Varus, League of Legends’ Arrow of Retribution. The VFX update will arrive on the game’s PBE for Patch 11.24, according to Riot Sirhaian, senior VFX artist at Riot.

Like for other champions such as Syndra, Zilean, and Malzahar, Riot made changes to all of Varus’ skins to improve gameplay clarity. With the VFX update, Varus’ abilities will be more clear and it will be easier for League players to play against the champion. Almost all of Varus skins will be retouched, but the biggest changes will be made to his base skin.

The outline of Varus’ arrows will be more clear than before, which is especially important when avoiding damage from his Piercing Arrow (Q). His ultimate ability, Chain of Corruption (R), is also receiving a major visual update. With its outline highlighted by a purple circle, it will be easier to see which champions are within its reach, therefore making it easier to escape the tendrils of corruption immobilizing you.

“Just like all the previous ones, and since these are smaller updates geared toward sprucing up some of the oldest members of the roster, they aren’t in the same prioritization conversation as to how we decide who gets a VGU,” Sirhian said. He then added that Varus’s most recent skins only received “very minimal tweaks (or not at all),” and that the abilities target of the VFX were mostly Varus’ Piercing Arrow and Chain of Corruption.

Since these VXF are “dev passion projects,” those interested can find the video with all Varus’ affected skins on Sirhian’s YouTube channel.

