League’s 2020 Pulsefire event hits live servers

A new batch of Pulsefire skins has hit the Rift. To celebrate, Riot Games is hosting a new League of Legends event centered around the futuristic skin line, giving fans a full month to collect tokens and unlock exclusive rewards.

While the event is live, players will be able to complete missions to earn tokens. All players will automatically receive a set of free missions but can unlock more by purchasing the Pulsefire Pass for 1,650 RP. The Pulsefire Pass automatically unlocks 200 Pulsefire Tokens, four Pulsefire Orbs, and additional sets of milestone and bonus token missions.

In the wake of a ruthless Praetorian threat, an elite team converges to stop them. Prepare to engage – you’re just in time. pic.twitter.com/RmviWHpjII — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 14, 2020

After collecting tokens, players can spend the currency in the event shop, which can be found in the client’s Hextech Crafting tab, to craft exclusive rewards. The list of rewards includes event chromas for new and older Pulsefire skins, icons, and emotes. On May 28, chromas for League’s upcoming Astronaut skins for Bard, Gnar, and Poppy will also have exclusive chromas available for 300 event tokens.

Fans can find the full list of missions and rewards, as well as all of the unlockable items and their respective token costs in the event shop here.

The Pulsefire event ends on June 16, giving players just one month to complete missions and unlock all the goodies they can before the futuristic festivities end. Missions will no longer be available to complete once the event is over, but players can continue to spend their event tokens until June 30.