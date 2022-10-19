This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



There’s no denying that the early game is pivotal in League of Legends. Though looking at the statistics from Worlds 2022, very few would have guessed an early gold lead converts to such a high win rate.

It turns out that teams with a 2000 gold or greater lead managed to win more than 90 percent of their games at Worlds 2022, according to data from Games of Legends.

The stats also point out that if a team reaches an 8,000 gold lead, they win 100 percent of the time. The biggest throw of the tournament so far has been Top Esports’ game against GAM Esports, where they had around a 7,500 gold lead at one point. Another notable loss from a winning position is DWG KIA’s defeat against JD Gaming after they had more than a 4,700 gold lead in the 17th minute.

When it comes to early-game leads, the stats show they’re incredibly important. Besides the 2,000 gold lead stat, a lead of 1,000 gold also allows more than 80 percent of the teams to come out on top in the end.

Regarding the gold differential per minute, it looks like all four LCK teams are in the lead. T1, Gen.G, DK, and DRX have boasted 350, 335, 258, and 252 GDM respectively, according to GOL.GG.

Worlds 2022 will resume tomorrow, Oct. 20 with JD Gaming taking on Rogue in the first quarterfinal of the tournament.