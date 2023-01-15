League players have discovered a secret item interaction that kills users at end of game

Over the last few days, some League of Legends players have quickly discovered that Jak’Sho the Protean is not just one of the best items in the game, but is also holding a hidden—and deadly—interaction.

One player on the League subreddit experienced a unique ending to one of his solo queue games after he purchased Jak’Sho the Protean on Urgot and won the match. While the enemy nexus was exploding, however, a message popped up in the chat saying that Jak’Sho found the player “worthy,” and was now absorbing their power.

This would, however, execute the champion with the item, and if the player was on a kill streak, it would look like they shut down themselves at the end of the game. The interaction was an interesting addition that had many people speculating on what could be the threshold for being worthy.

Some believed that a player would be deemed worthy for not dying a single time during a match, or not dying a single time after buying the item. Others think that you need to end the game with the most damage of any player in the lobby, while another user brought up a possible threshold where Jak’Sho must deal a certain amount of damage in the game. None of these theories have been proven correct yet, though.

In the game, Jak’Sho the Protean is an item that allows players to gain tankiness through a passive called Voidborn Resilience, and after reaching maximum stacks with the passive, the item explodes and deals damage to all enemies around them. But in Runeterran lore, Jak’Sho is a suit of living armor, which could be similar to the Void-based suit that is used by Kai’Sa.

Whether this Easter egg is hinting towards a bigger event in League or not, it’s a neat interaction that can only be earned by the strongest players on the Summoner’s Rift.