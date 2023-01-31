League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase

League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase.

In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.

“Some champs I have many skins on and I would just like some randomized variation,” they said.

They explained they own a lot of skins, but jumping between unowned skins for champions like Ezreal, Lux or Miss Fortune can be frustrating. Adding the button to pick a random owned skin or hide unowned skins would make the decision of picking easier and faster.

That being said, players in the comments section underlined that seeing unowned skins is one of the best ways to advertise them. This means it’s unlikely Riot Games will implement this feature anytime soon. Still, having the option to choose a random skin would be beneficial for many players.

With a number of champions having 15 or more skins, like Lux, Ezreal, Miss Fortune, and Sivir, it would make perfect sense for the developers to implement this change. It would enrich the champion selection phase, which usually takes a few minutes and isn’t all that exciting, especially in solo queue.

If Riot could find some sort of compromise, League players would almost certainly welcome the addition to the game.