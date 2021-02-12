League player uses 5 champions in 30 seconds to secure a pentakill on Viego

One League of Legends player managed to use abilities from five separate champions to pick up a pentakill on Viego.

In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Viego player engaged the enemy team outside of their base in a one-vs-three late-game skirmish. To start, they instantly killed the enemy team’s support, Morgana, and possessed their body through the use of Viego’s passive, Sovereign Domination. The ability allows Viego to possess enemy champions that he helps kill and it played a vital role in securing this player’s pentakill.

After possessing Morgana, the Viego player used their newfound Dark Binding (Q) to snare the enemy jungler, Graves, and subsequently kill him as well. Then, the Viego player turned their focus to the enemy Anivia, who tried separating Viego from their team with Crystallize (W).

But the Viego player had already possessed the enemy Graves and used Quickdraw (E) to dash right through Anivia’s wall. The Viego player made quick work of Anivia from there and continued to press the attack, this time in the body of the Cryophoenix. A well-placed Glacial Storm (R) and Flash Frost (Q) combo were able to allow the Viego player to dispatch the last two enemy champions, Samira and Yone, under their middle inhibitor tower.

After the Viego player secured the final kill in their one-vs-five rampage, they nonchalantly used Heartbreaker (R) to escape over the wall of the enemy base and get back to business as usual.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.