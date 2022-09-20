League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear.

A League player has taken to Reddit to share and spark heart-felt memories in the minds of the elderly gamers by installing League of Legends from a disc.

The game “didn’t really work, but it did install,” which is no surprise, however, it caught lots of veteran fans off guard as it still managed to bring a tear to their eyes.

The thoughtful Redditor, youarecutexd, also provided a vast selection of screenshots for fans to marvel over from the elderly years of League.

These included old Tryndamere, Kassadin, and Nunu (prior to their name change) images, an old League logo that dates back to the 2000s, several InstallShield Wizard mentions, and a happy Teemo prior to the Yordle’s graphic updates.

There was also a shot of the game’s original Riot loading client.

Image via youarecutexd Image via youarecutexd Image via youarecutexd Image via youarecutexd Image via youarecutexd

The post spurred on a flurry of nostalgic comments from fellow Redditors on the r/leagueoflegends subreddit. League fans reminisced about the peer-to-peer patching service “Maestro,” calling it “a long forgotten memory.”

Some fans even went on a nostalgic rant, discussing their lifestyle as a “teen with no worries” when this version of the game was compatible.

The post gathered a lot of traction shortly after its release, with fans itching to relive the past, with certain users commenting that old images make them “wanna go back there”

Unfortunately, this version of League of Legends doesn’t work with newer PCs. Hopefully, the next Reddit post on this topic can get it running, for history’s sake.