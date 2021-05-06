League player showcases damage-free Dragon takedown from behind wall

One player has found the ultimate risk-free position to secure your team Dragon.

In a clip using Morgana, the exploit is on full display as the player positions themselves on the Blue side of the Dragon wall where the beast finds itself stuck in place, allowing Morgana to slowly chip away at its health without taking any damage herself.

While not the fastest process, other players shared that it was possible with any champion who boasts a long enough range. That means ADC champions like Caitlyn, Ezreal, and Ashe can all use this position to take down Dragon damage-free, but it does come with some negatives.

At earlier levels, even with high damage champions like Caitlyn, taking out Dragon is going to take a while and may not be entirely worth leaving a lane for.

Also, as pointed out by other commenters, the Dragon is free for the opposing team to aggro and steal for themselves–making this process simply a glorified leash. With the use of wards, you can eliminate some of the potential threat. If the enemy team’s bot lane catches a glimpse, however, it may be hard to stop them from invading.

Before you head into the game and try this for yourself, you will need to weigh the choice between a safe, but long dragon takedown, or potentially getting caught out alone and handing it right to an enemy team.

