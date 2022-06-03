League player pushes solo to win narrow base race against 4 enemies

A League of Legends player made the gutsy call in one of their solo queue games to make an attempt at out-racing the enemy team by themselves, taking down the enemy Nexus in a base race.

In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a League player used the power of fully scaled, late-game Kayle to push through minion waves and assault the enemy team’s base on their own, winning a nail-biter of a base race against four other players on the other side of the map.

As the clip began, the Kayle player waited patiently in a bottom lane bush as an opposing Graves player approached, then engaged them in a one-on-one battle. The Kayle player handily dispatched the opposing Graves, but was brought down to about five percent HP, forcing the Kayle player to decide whether they should recall.

Seeing their base was under siege and three teammates had already fallen to the opposing team, the Kayle player made the call to continue split-pushing through the bottom lane. With the inhibitor already down in the lane, it would be a straight shot directly to the Nexus turrets. As the Kayle player moved towards their objective, the enemy team continued to barrel down the red side base, storming towards a practically certain victory. The Kayle player was bombarded with question mark pings and calls for assistance by their own team, but they wouldn’t be deterred.

Upon arriving at the enemy team’s Nexus turrets, Kayle’s late-game build helped them melt the two turrets within seconds. Meanwhile, on the other side of the map, the enemy players took down all of Kayle’s teammates, leaving their Nexus defenseless.

Thankfully, the time spent by the enemy team going for kills as opposed to hitting the open Nexus gave the Kayle player enough time to win the game by themselves. Kayle’s Nexus had approximately five percent HP left by the time the game was won across the map.