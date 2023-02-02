League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling

Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that.

One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.

Usually, Draven players don’t send their ultimate toward the enemy base for no reason. In this case, it’s likely that the player saw enemy Janna recalling near her second-tier mid-lane turret on low health, which might have encouraged the player to use it this way. Whatever the reason, it was a real bullseye.

Moreover, it was underlined that this play happened in the Challenger ranking, making it even more impressive. A double kill this early in the game must’ve also accelerated Draven’s scaling, transforming him into a deadly threat much earlier than expected.

Draven is one of the most powerful AD carries in the current meta. He boasts a 51.69 percent win rate in Master+ ranks, according to League stats site U.GG. He also made a few appearances in different competitive leagues across the world.