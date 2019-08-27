League Patch 9.17: Full notes and updates

Patch 9.17 hits Summoner’s Rift tomorrow and it’s bringing a slew of champion changes that could have an impact on League’s meta.

Only Aurelion Sol and Kayle are in for major changes, while most other champions will see slight adjustments. Qiyana is getting a couple of nerfs after becoming a terror on the Rift, while Kalista will receive a few buffs to her base stats to help add some power back into the pick.

Here are the full patch notes for League Patch 9.17.

Aurelion Sol

Passive—Center of the Universe

Damage reduced from 20/23/26/29/32/35/40/45/50/55/60/70/80/90/100/110/120/130 to 16/18/20/22/24/27/30/35/40/45/50/60/70/80/90/100/110/120.

Ratio changed from 0.18 to 0.35 (levels 1-18) ability power to 0.25 ability power.

Crowd control from enemies that inhibit abilities no longer nullifies Center of the Universe.

Q—Starsurge

Cooldown changed from a flat 10 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds.

Movement speed increased from 10 percent to 20 percent.

New effect, Catch Me Catch You: If Aurelion Sol is traveling faster then the star, the star will speed up to match Aurelion Sol’s pace.

W—Celestial Expansion

New effect, Let it Rip: When Aurelion Sol pushes his stars to their outer radius, they do increased damage and rotate at a higher speed that decays over time. After three seconds or if Aurelion Sol reactivated Celestial Expansion early, the stars retract back to their inner ring and grant the champion 40 percent movement speed that decays over 1.5 seconds.

Cooldown changed from 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds to 8/6.5/5/3.5/2 seconds.

Mana cost changed from 40 mana plus 22/24/26/28/30 mana per second when the ability is activated to 70/80/90/100/110 mana on cast.

E—Comet of Legend

Aurelion Sol no longer receives extra movement speed when moving in the same direction for a longer period of time.

Range increased from 3000/4000/5000/6000/7000 to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500 units.

Cooldown increased from 60/55/50/45/40 seconds to 80/75/70/65/60 seconds.

Speed increased from flat 600 to 600/650/700/750/800.

Galio

Q—Winds of War

Cooldown decreased from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds.

W—Shield of Durand

Minimum damage increased from 10/20/30/40/50 to 20/35/50/65/80.

Maximum damage increased from 30/60/90/120/150 to 60/105/150/195/240.

Kalista

Base stats

Attack damage increased from 67 to 69.

Mana increased from 231.8 to 250.

Mana growth increased from 35 to 45.

Kayle

Passive—Divine Ascent

Kayle now enters her Arisen form at level six, while Aflame form transformation happens at level 11.

Bonus movement speed dropped to eight percent when Exalted in all directions.

Zealous stack sources now include all basic attacks.

Arisen attack range reduced from 550 to 525 units.

Kayle’s bonus attack speed while in her Zealous form no longer increases to 10 percent bonus attack speed per stack when she is in her Arisen form.

Fire waves no longer do true damage.

New effect, Transcendent Attack Range: While in Transcendent form, Kayle gains an additional 50 range for a total of 575 attack range on basic attacks.

Q—Radiant Blast

New effect, mana refund: Radiant Blast now refunds 50 percent of the mana cost for each champion hit by the ability.

Cast delay decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds.

Cast time changed from attack speed timer to 0.25 seconds.

Missile speed decreased from 2,000 to 1,600.

Range decreased from 950 to 900 units.

Resistance reduction decreased from 20 percent of target’s resistances for three seconds to 15 percent of target’s resistances for four seconds.

E—Starfire Spellblade

Bonus magic damage reduced from 8/10/12/14/16 percent (plus-one percent per 100 ability power) of the target’s missing health to 8/9/10/11/12% (plus-one percent per 50 ability power) of the target’s missing health.

On-hit ratio changed from 0.1 total attack damage and 0.2 ability power to 0.1 bonus attack damage and 0.25 ability power.

R—Divine Judgement

Cost reduced from flat 100 mana to 100/50/0 mana

Area of effect radius increased from 475 to 500 units.

Leona

Q—Shield of Daybreak

Cooldown decreased from six seconds to five seconds.

Lucian

Base stats

Attack damage increased from 61 to 64.

Neeko

Passive—Inherent Glamour

When Neeko is disguised, she can select herself to deactivate her disguise. Upon doing so, the passive goes on a two-second cooldown.

Pantheon

Q—Comet Spear

New effect, Thrust Damage. Releasing the ability within 0.35 seconds of cast now increases the physical damage on enemies below 25 percent of the their maximum health.

E—Aegis Assault

No longer reduces damage against non-epic monsters.

Qiyana

E—Audacity

Base damage decreased from 70/105/140/175/210 to 60/95/130/165/200.

R—Supreme Display of Talent

Cooldown increased from 120/100/80 to a flat 120.

Ryze

Base stats

Magic resist increased from 30 to 34.

Zyra

R—Stranglethorns