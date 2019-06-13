League of Legends Patch 9.12: Full notes and updates

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Patch 9.12 hit Summoner’s Rift this week and it brought with it a slew of champion changes that could have a huge impact on League’s meta.

Most notably, Sylas, Ryze, and Yuumi have all seen massive changes to their kits, and Mordekaiser received an entirely new look and abilities to give some more oomph to his playability. Additionally, three new Dark Star skins have made their way to the Rift for Jhin, Karma, and Shaco.

In case you missed it, here’s the full list of changes for Patch 9.12.

Champion reworks

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games



Passive—Iron Man

A percent of the damage dealt from abilities is converted into a temporary shield, absorbing incoming damage.

Q—Mace of Spades

Mordekaiser’s next three hits are empowered. The first two deal 10/20/30/40/50 (+165 percent bonus Attack Damage) (+100 percent bonus Attack Damage) bonus magic damage, and the final strike deals two times the bonus damage of the previous strikes, up to 0 (+0) (+0).

W—Harvesters of Sorrow

Coats an ally in magnetic metal, increasing each unit’s movement speed toward one another. While near one another, the metal swirls violently dealing damage per second to enemies.

Passive: Mordekaiser gains bonus experience for killing minions near allied champions.

Active: Targeted ally links to Mordekaiser, and both gain up to 75 movement speed toward one another. When they touch, they deal 140/180/220/260/300 (+90 percent Ability Power) magic damage over four seconds to nearby enemies.

Reactivate to both instantly steal 50/85/120/155/190 (+30 percent Ability Power) health from nearby enemies (25 percent heal on minions, max two units; deals magic damage).

E—Siphon of Destruction

Mordekaiser deals 5/65/95/125/155 (+60 percent Attack Damage) (+60 percent Attack Damage) magic damage to enemy champions in a cone in front of him. For each champion hit, he gains a percent shield.

R—Children of the Grave

Mordekaiser curses an enemy champion or the Dragon, stealing a percent of their life initially and each second. If the target dies while the spell is active, their soul is enslaved and will follow Mordekaiser as a ghost.

Champion balance updates

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

Passive—Deathbringer Stance

Cooldown increased from 15 seconds to 24-12 (levels 1-18) seconds.

R—World Ender

Now gives healing bonus only on self-healing.

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

W—Volley

Cooldown decreased from 15/12.5/10/7.5/5 seconds to 14/11.5/9/6.5/4 seconds.

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack damage increased from 58 to 60.

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

E—Flawless Duet

Cooldown increased from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds. Range decreased from 850 to 775 units.

Karma

Image via Riot Games

Q—Inner Flame

Slow increased from 25 to 35 percent.

E—Inspire

Mana cost decreased from 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana. Movement speed duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds to match shield duration.

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

E—Help, Pix!

Shield increased from 70/105/140/175/210 to 80/115/150/185/220. Mana cost decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 60/65/70/75/80 mana.

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Passive—Double Strike

Fixed a bug where Master Yi’s Double Strike stacks were lasting three seconds instead of four.

Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Q—Dredge Line

Base damage decreased at early levels from 100/145/190/235/280 to 80/130/180/230/280.

Ryze

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Mana decreased from 400 to 300,

Mana regen increased from six to eight.

Q—Overload

Ranks decreased from six to five.

Damage changed from 60/85/110/135/160/185 to 80/105/130/155/180.

No longer grants a shield after consuming two runes.

Spell damage bonus decreased from 40/50/60/70/80 percent (based on Spell Flux’s rank) to 10/40/70/100 percent (based on Realm Warp’s rank).

Movement speed decreased from 25/28/31/34/37/40 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent.

W—Rune Prison

Ratio increased from one to four percent bonus mana.

Cost changed from 50/60/70/80/90 to 40/55/70/85/100 mana.

Root changed to a 35 percent slow for 1.5 seconds.

Spell flux bonus now converts slow to root.

E—Spell Flux

Damage decreased from 70/90/110/130/150 to 60/80/100/120/140.

Cost decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 mana to 40/55/70/85/100 mana.

Now always bounces off primary target. Bounces no longer damage enemies. No longer spreads Flux to nearby enemies on unit kill.

R—Realm Warp

Ranks increased from two to three.

Now overload damage bonus against targets with Flux increased to 40/70/100 percent.

Now immediately casts at max range when attempting to cast beyond that.

Minimum cast range increased from 730 to 1000.

Maximum cast range increased from 1750-3000 to 3000.

Cooldown changed from 180 seconds to 210/180/150 seconds.

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Passive—Petricite Burst

Now stores up to two charges which are consumed on subsequent basic attacks.

Base damage increased from 5-47.5 (levels 1-18) to 9-60 (levels 1-18).

Now deals 70 percent less damage to minions.

Q—Chain Lash

Detonation damage decreased from 45/70/95/120/145 (+0.60 ability power) to 40/60/80/100/120 (+0.40 ability power).

W—Kingslayer

Heal increased from 60/80/100/120/140 (+0.4 ability power) to 70/90/110/130/150 (+0.50 ability power)

E—Abscond/Abduct

Removed shield on first cast. Now grants a 80/115/150/185/220 (+1.0 ability power) shield on enemy champion or monster hit for two seconds.

Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12/10 to 18/17/16/15/14.

Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

W—Devour

Fixed a bug where Tahm Kench could cast Tongue Lash and Devour together against non-champions for no cost.

Minimum time before champion regurgitation decreased from one second to 0.25 seconds.

New mechanic: Allies can no longer release themselves from Devour early while affected by CC.

Allied champion spit range decreased from 400 to 250.

Damage decreased from 100/135/170/205/240 (+5/7/9/11/13 percent target’s maximum health) to 60/105/150/195/240 (+9/10/11/12/13 percent target’s maximum health).

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Heal increased from 432.36 to 480.

Q—Prowling Projectile

Fixed a bug where the missile wouldn’t spawn toward the cursor as intended.

W—You and Me!

Enemies gain an assist when on Yuumi damaging the ally she is attached to.

Shared adaptive force decreased from 5/9/13/17/21 percent of her attached ally’s adaptive force to 5/7/9/11/13 flat adaptive force (+4/7/10/13/16 percent of her attached ally’s adaptive force).

Yuumi’s dash can now be interrupted by immobilizing CC.

Fixed a bug where Yuumi would detach unintentionally when trying to attach to another champion outside of her range.

Zac

Image via Riot Games

W—Unstable Matter

Base damage increased from 15/30/45/60/75 to 25/40/55/70/85.

R—Let’s Bounce!

Knockback distance decreased from 400 to 250 units.

No longer spawns a chunk the first time an enemy is hit by a bounce for each champion hit. Instead, each bounce that hits one or more enemy champions spawns a chunk (hitting the same enemy still spawns a chunk).

Item changes

Corrupting Potion

Bonus magic damage decreased from 15-30 to 15 at all levels over three seconds.

New skins

Dark Cosmic Jhin—1820 RP

Image via Riot Games

Dark Star Karma—1350 RP

Image via Riot Games

Dark Star Shaco—1350 RP