League Patch 10.1 preview buffs Sylas, nerfs Aphelios and Mordekaiser

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Patch 10.1 changes in a Twitter thread today. It appears that season 10 begins with a myriad of adjustments in an effort to balance the outliers.

Newcomer Aphelios has taken over the Rift, dominating bot laners with his range, speed, and ultimate damage. The AD carry will take a hit next patch, along with broken top laner Mordekaiser. And the lengthy Sylas changes will go into effect, potentially bringing more mid lane assertion to the Unshackled.

Here are the full League Patch 10.1 changes slated to arrive next week.

Buffs

Sylas

Scruffy previously said that Riot devs plan on shifting Sylas’ mechanics to give him more weaknesses at high elos while making him a “viable champ” for the majority of League players. To do that, Sylas will no longer have the oppressive lane control that he previously had. The Unshackled’s damage, tankiness, and cooldowns will scale much better into the late game, however.

Azir

R damage changes from 150 to 450 to 175 to 475.

R wall duration changed from three to five seconds.

Corki

R damage changed from 90 to 140 to 90 to 160.

Jayce

Q damage changed from 55 to 305 to 55 to 330.

Jax

R passive works correctly with Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Kalista

Health per level changed from 89 to 100.

Armor per level changed from 3.5 to four.

Nami

E empowers next three spells and attacks. Deals 33 to 66 percent damage to non champions on AoE spells.

Sejuani

Health per level changed from 95 to 100.

Passive resistance changed from 10 (plus 35 percent bonus AR/MR) to 10 (plus 50 percent of AR/MR).

E damage changed from 40 to 200 to 40 to 240.

Shyvana

Passive now gains a stack for Elder Dragon.

Cloud dragon now increases fury gain.

E on hit damage changed from 3.25 to 3.75 percent of max health.

Varus

Q cooldown changed from 20 to 12 seconds to 18 to 10 seconds.

Q blight refund changed from four to three seconds.

Vi

Vi stays unstoppable during knockup animation of ultimate.

Zyra

E slow changed from 30 percent with no stacking to 25 percent that stacks up to two times.

Nerfs

Aphelios

R (Infernum) multi hit AoE damage changed from 100 percent to 75 percent damage.

Movement speed changed from 330 to 325.

Base health changed from 530 to 500.

Let’s face it, Aphelios’ damage was absolutely bonkers. The champion fostered numerous highlight reels of enemies with full health being wiped out from off the screen or entire teams decimated in a matter of seconds. With Infernum’s AoE damage nerfed considerably, the ADC will be taken down a peg in season 10.

Mordekaiser

Passive duration changed from five to four seconds.

Passive movement speed changed from three to nine percent to just three percent.

Aurelion Sol

Passive damage changed from 16 to 120 to 12 to 120.

Kassadin

Movement speed changed from 340 to 335.

Systems

Omnistone

Cooldown changed from seven to three seconds (11 to seven for ranged) to five to three seconds (nine to seven for ranged).

Support item stat changes

These Patch 10.1 adjustments are tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers next week.