League Worlds 2020 Pick’em leaderboard

Pick the tournament winners and losers, earn points, and fight your way to the top of the Pick'em leaderboard.

The League of Legends World Championship is underway, marking the tenth edition of the biggest (and best) event in esports.

This year’s tournament has been full of surprises, with incredible upsets in the play-ins, to miraculous disappointments in the group stage. It’s on track to being the most exciting and unpredictable Worlds yet.

Worlds Pick’em is a game of predictions and upsets—the more correct teams you pick to win or lose, the more points you earn. And the more points you earn, the higher you’ll place on the leaderboard.

You’ll earn two points apiece for correctly predicting which teams qualify for the knockout stage, as well as an additional three points if you get them in the right order. Call the full group and you’ll earn an extra two points and achieve the maximum score of 16 points per group.

With that being said, here’s this year’s Worlds Pick’em leaderboard.