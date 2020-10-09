League Worlds 2020 Pick’em leaderboard

Pick the tournament winners and losers, earn points, and fight your way to the top of the Pick'em leaderboard.

Image via Riot Games

The League of Legends World Championship is underway, marking the tenth edition of the biggest (and best) event in esports.

This year’s tournament has been full of surprises, with incredible upsets in the play-ins, to miraculous disappointments in the group stage. It’s on track to being the most exciting and unpredictable Worlds yet.

Worlds Pick’em is a game of predictions and upsets—the more correct teams you pick to win or lose, the more points you earn. And the more points you earn, the higher you’ll place on the leaderboard.

You’ll earn two points apiece for correctly predicting which teams qualify for the knockout stage, as well as an additional three points if you get them in the right order. Call the full group and you’ll earn an extra two points and achieve the maximum score of 16 points per group.

With that being said, here’s this year’s Worlds Pick’em leaderboard.

RankDivisionNumber of playersPercentage of playersPoints needed
1Baron Nashor59,3071.8 percent32
2Elder Dragon138,6074.2 percent26
3Blue Sentinel167,6035.2 percent24
4Red Brambleback63,0752 percent21
5Crimson Raptor648,36120 percent18
6Ancient Krug399,69612 percent14
7Gromp604,92919 percent10
8Greater Murk Wolf801,34225 percent6
9Caster Minion325,78110 percent2
10Poro16,3860.51 percent0