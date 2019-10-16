League of Legends: Wild Rift could be coming to the PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms

One of the highlights of Riot’s 10th-anniversary event was the introduction of its new mobile and console game, League of Legends: Wild Rift. It’s expected to release at the tail end of 2020, giving players a fresh outlook on Summoner’s Rift.

There has been speculation concerning the game, especially amongst console players. Despite Riot confirming Wild Rift will be available on mobile and console, little else has been revealed.

After some digging on Riot’s website, though, a few hints have given Dot Esports an idea of what’s to come for Wild Rift. Multiple job listings included the words PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, focusing on software engineering and cross-platform console games.

There’s a possibility the game could release to the PS4 and Xbox ahead of Nintendo Switch, in a similar fashion to Overwatch, but there’s nothing to suggest this.

Wild Rift will release to the iOS and Android platforms in 2020, according to Riot, before rolling out to consoles later in the year.