Overwatch comes to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15

Today’s Nintendo Direct revealed that Blizzard’s hit hero shooter Overwatch will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch as early as next month in a surprise announcement.

Two years ago, the game’s director Jeff Kaplan expressed his concerns for developing Overwatch for Nintendo Switch in regards to simultaneous cross-platform patches and game performance. But it seems the team has found a solution to their problems.

The announcement was the first thing to be revealed during the direct, with the game scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. You can view the full trailer for the switch port below.

In the trailer, you can also spot a hint to motion control support—something that games like Fortnite have received praise for using on the Switch. Gyro controls arguably make it easier to play shooters on the console, and will make the Overwatch port something to consider for fans who want to play on the go.

Overwatch on Twitter The world needs heroes. The fight for the future arrives on Nintendo Switch October 15! https://t.co/Bbf5xhaRs6

The file size is 12GB, so prepare to buy an SD card if you’re low on storage.

Fans can pre-purchase Overwatch on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99 today. Players who pre-purchase the game on Switch will receive the Blackwidow Noire skin for free in-game, and anyone who purchases the game by Dec. 31 will unlock a Golden Loot Box with at least one guaranteed Legendary item.