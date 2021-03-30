League of Legends’ Space Groove event starts April 1

An all-new intergalactic skin line is coming to League of Legends.

League’s Space Groove event will drop on April 1, featuring a skin line that will have a retro, interstellar vibe with bright colors and cute mascots for you to shimmy onto Summoner’s Rift in style.

The collection will contain skins for Nunu, Blitzcrank, Samira, Lux, Rumble, and Nasus, alongside a Prestige skin for Lulu. It will also contain the first skin for League’s newest champion, Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress, who will be released later on in Patch 11.8.

Image via Riot Games

Alongside the Space Groove skins, players will have the opportunity to participate in the Space Groove event. In addition to purchasing skins, chromas, and emotes from the shop, the event will bring a new in-game mission system where players will have to choose between “the Groove and the Harsh Vibes.” The event pass to unlock these missions will be available to purchase alongside skins in the client shop.

And last but not least, just when you thought that there weren’t enough game modes to show off your new Space Groove, this event will also bring back the beloved One for All mode to League’s servers in Patch 11.7.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.