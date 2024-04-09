League of Legends PVE: When does LoL’s Bullet Heaven mode release? Speculation and rumors

On April 8, Riot Games released a developer update video discussing the upcoming changes to League of Legends. One part that really stood out was the new PVE mode.

While the developers haven’t said much about the upcoming game mode, we’re here to share our speculations on when League‘s Bullet Heaven mode could launch based on rumors and Riot’s past handling.

When does LoL’s Bullet Heaven PVE mode release?

It looks very much like a Vampire Survivors. Screenshot via Riot Games

League’s Bullet Heaven mode, which could be similar to Vampire Survivors, will be released alongside the mid-year event this year. Eduardo Cortehoso, the team lead for modes in League, confirmed this during the developer update. Since League always holds its mid-year events in the summer, you won’t have to wait long before you can experience this new PvE mode.

Will LoL’s Bullet Heaven PVE mode be permanent?

We are almost certain League’s new PVE mode won’t be permanent. As much as we’d love to enjoy a Vampire Survivors-styled game mode in League for all eternity, we’ve learned by now that modes don’t often stay. We’ve seen this happen with past modes like Odyssey and Star Guardian, and we’ve learned by now that the developers don’t want anything to overshadow their popular game modes. But you never know. The new Bullet Time mode could take off like Teamfight Tactics and be a permanent fixture. We’ll have to wait and see.

Will there be a new skin line with LoL’s Bullet Heaven PVE mode?

We’re sure League’s PVE mode will come with new skins. The Arcade theme could easily make a comeback with the upcoming PVE mode, fitting perfectly with the Bullet Heaven aesthetics. Modes often bring skins, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Riot added some special cosmetics this time around.

We’re really looking forward to taking a breather from Summoner’s Rift and enjoying the new PVE mode when it finally drops..

