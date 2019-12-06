League of Legends Prestige Points shop arrives Dec. 12

League of Legends fans eager to spend their remaining Prestige Points can rejoice—the shop arrives next week.

League design director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon revealed the launch date for the Prestige Point shop in today’s Dev Corner post. On Dec. 12, players can spend any leftover Prestige Points on things like Jackpot Bags, Emotes, Ward Skins, and Icons.

The shop will focus on a range of items that cost 100 Prestige Points or less. This way, all players can get their money’s worth before Prestige Points reset on Jan. 31.

In a previous Prestige Updates post, Riot devs outlined the different options that may be available for purchase in the store.

PROJECT 2019 Jackpot Bag – 50 PP Contains three skin shards of the same tier (750 RP, 975 RP, 1,350 RP, or 1,820 RP) and 1,050 Orange Essence.

Revel Grab Bag – 50 PP Contains a 520 RP skin shard, 750 RP skin shard, 975 RP skin shard, 1,350 RP skin shard, and 1,820 RP skin shard.

Arcade 2019 Jackpot Bag – 50 PP Contains three legacy skin shards (one guaranteed 975 RP or higher) and 1,520 Orange Essence.

Exclusive Animated Emote – 25 PP

Exclusive Ward Skin – 15 PP

Exclusive Icon – 10 PP

Event Icons from past 100 Prestige Point bundles – Five PP

Hextech Key – Three PP

30 Orange Essence – One PP

More details on the shop will be revealed when it goes live.