League of Legends players can snag their second round of Twitch Prime Mystery Skins now

Twitch and Riot Games are once again gracing its community with free League of Legends skins.

The two companies partnered up to offer a permanent Mystery Skin for free, available now on the Twitch Prime website.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

To claim the Mystery Skin, players need to have their League account linked with their Twitch Prime account. Players who don’t have Twitch Prime can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, allowing you to snag the Mystery Skin anyway.

After claiming your skin, log in to the League client and click on the “loot” tab. Players should immediately see their Mystery Skin permanent ready to be opened.

This is the second of three skins that Riot and Twitch are giving away. The companies haven’t revealed when the third skin will be given away. But judging from their previous release patterns of Twitch Prime loot, the third skin will likely go live in a month.

In the meantime, Teamfight Tactics players should also get the second Little Legends Egg from Twitch Prime loot as well. It’s unclear when that gift will go live, but players shouldn’t have to wait too long.