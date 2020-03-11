League of Legends players can pick up free Mystery Skin Shard now with Twitch Prime loot

Twitch and Riot Games have once again teamed up to dole out free Twitch Prime loot.

League of Legends players with Twitch Prime accounts can claim their free Mystery Skin Shard now by visiting the company’s website. The offer is available until April 10.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

To claim your Mystery Skin Shard, players must have their League account linked with their Twitch Prime account. Players can also nab the skin shard by signing up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial.

Once the reward is claimed, players can log in to their League client and visit the “loot” tab. The Mystery Skin Shard should be ready to be opened immediately.

This is the first of three offers by the companies since two more boxes with a “coming soon” tag also appear on the website. The following offer will likely become available after today’s offer expires next month.

Riot and Twitch Prime have previously offered League and Teamfight Tactics loot simultaneously. It’s unclear if the partnership will follow that precedent and reward players with free TFT Little Legends eggs as well.