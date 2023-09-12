League of Legends players agree on the 3 worst designed champions in history

League of Legends players discussed which champions featured the worst designs, and three names consistently appeared among fan opinions.

Yuumi was unsurprisingly the name that surfaced the most in the Reddit thread from Sept. 11. “It’s Yuumi, let’s be honest. Her untargetability is not a good fit for the game,” wrote the top-voted comment. The champion has been controversial since her release—but players weren’t entirely unanimous.

Many comments also mentioned K’Sante and Zeri as the champions with the worst design. The latter was highlighted by the thread’s author: “ADC, a roll predicated on high DPS but low mobility so positioning is everything, gets a champ with infinite dashes,” they wrote on Zeri.

Zeri features a unique ability kit that makes her unique in the botlaner category, whether it’s her high mobility or the way she farms minions. She and Yuumi, in addition to being controversial, have been dominating competitive play and were frequently adjusted by the developer. Yuumi even received a rework earlier this year, but players are still hating on her unique untargetability.

K’Sante was also mentioned several times in the thread’s comments. While Zeri and Yuumi’s unique abilities are central to the player’s complaints, the former was more criticized due to his tremendous strength in the game.

“When I play K’sante it always feels like I have no weakness. I can make a lot of mistakes and be just fine because of the obnoxious abilities,” wrote a user. “K’sante is awesome to play but the fact the ult makes him switch from high mobility tank to some sort of very high mobility assassin is bad,” read another comment.

K’Sante has also dominated League‘s meta numerous times since his release in November 2022. Those three champions have one thing in common: they don’t have weaknesses typically associated with their category. Zeri is more mobile than many botlaners, Yuumi is safer due to her untargetability, and K’Sante features strong damage with his ultimate in addition to his tankiness.

Meanwhile, the next champion to join League‘s roster looks like the perfect jungle hunter. Briar will feature high mobility and the ability to farm camps easily. After receiving adjustments on the PBE, she will join live servers alongside Patch 13.18, planned for Sept. 13.

