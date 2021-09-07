League of Legends player pulls off cross-map takedown with Lillia’s Swirlseed

Since Lillia was added to League of Legends, she has produced some extremely impressive long-range kills with her Swirlseed ability. In a recent clip, the full range of this move was on display, with a seemingly missed attack resulting in a takedown across the map.

Lillia took aim and completely missed Teemo as he approached the top lane. While normally this would be a poor move with most players chalking it up as a mistake, the attack ventured all the way to the bottom of the map, taking down a Lux fleeing from a small three vs two-fight taking place near the bottom lane.

Intentional or not, it was an extremely impressive play. In what looks to have been quite a back and forth match following this highlight the blue team managed to win. For Lillia, this match didn’t only produce a win, but also bragging right for this cross-map takedown.