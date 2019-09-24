League of Legends Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

With Worlds 2019 just around the corner, Riot Games revealed the full patch notes for 9.19 and it looks to balance out the meta before the biggest League of Legends tournament of the year begins.

Riot was worried about certain champions becoming pick-or-ban and taking over the professional scene, like Sylas and Yummi, and tuned them down a bit. Other champions, like Orianna and Graves, needed a little pick-me-up to mount their comeback. With a wide array of buffs and nerfs, Patch 9.19 could set the meta straight.

Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 9.19.

Champions

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

Q – The Darkin Blade

Minion damage reduction increased from 40 percent to 55 percent.

Akali

Image via Riot Games

R – Perfect Execution

R2 maximum damage increased from 195/420/645 to 225/450/645.

Annie

Image via Riot Games

E – Molten Shield

Movement speed increased from 25 to 50.5 percent (levels one to 18) to 30 to 60 percent (levels one to 18).

Cooldown decreased from 15 seconds to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds.

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Frost Shot

Slow increased from 15 to 30 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 30 percent (levels one to 18).

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Now is an auto attack reset.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Q – Rocket Grab

Range increased from 1,050 to 1,150.

R – Static Field

Passive max stacks increased from two marks to three marks.

Fiora

Image via Riot Games

Q – Lunge

Can now hit turrets and wards (will prioritize champion vitals, ultimate targets, champs, dying minions, turrets, and wards, respectively).

E – Bladework

The second basic attack can now deal bonus damage to turrets.

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

W – Drunken Rage

Cooldown increased from five seconds to six seconds.

Damage ratio decreased from eight percent of target’s maximum health to seven percent of target’s maximum health.

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Attack damage increased from 66 to 68.

Health increased from 551.1 to 555.

Mana increased from 322.2 to 325.

Mana regeneration increased from 7.9 to eight.

Heimerdinger

Image via Riot Games

Q – H-28G Evolution Turret

Basic attack ratio increased from 30 percent ability power to 35 percent ability power.

E – CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade

Stun duration increased from 1.25 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

R – H28Q Apex Turret

Basic attack ratio increased from 30 percent ability power to 35 percent ability power.

Karma

Image via Riot Games

Q – Inner Flame

Q1 damage ratio decreased from 60 percent ability power to 40 percent ability power.

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

W – Indestructible

Damage dealt potential shield increased from 30 percent of the damage he deals to 35 percent of the damage he deals.

R – Realm of Death

Spectators now see the combatants in the Spooky Realm as appropriately spooky.

Orianna

Image via Riot Games

R – Command: Shockwave

Damage increased from 150/225/300 (+0.7 ability power) to 200/275/350 (+0.8 ability power).

Ornn

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Living Forge

Level that Ornn gets his Masterworks upgrade for free decreased from level 13 to 12.

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Magic resist decreased from 32.1 to 28.

W – Shield Vault

Empowered damage changed from deals 150 percent total attack damage over three hits to deals 135 to 165 percent (levels one to 18) total attack damage over three hits.

Rek’Sai

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor increased from 33 to 36.

Q – Queen’s Wrath

Rek’Sai’s Unburrowed Q now works on turrets.

Riven

Image via Riot Games

Q – Broken Wings

Cooldown increased from 12 seconds to 13 seconds.

E – Valor

Cooldown decreased from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.

Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Fury of the North

Icebreaker damage ratio changed from 10/15/20 percent of target’s maximum health (levels one, seven, 14) to 10 percent of target’s maximum health.

Sion

Image via Riot Games

W – Soul Furnace

Base shield increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 50/75/100/125/150.

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor decreased from 32 to 28.

Armor growth decreased from three to 2.5.

Passive – Petricite Burst

Damage ratio changed from nine to 60 (levels one to 18) (+1.0 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power), reduced by 50 percent for minions that aren’t the primary target to (+1.1 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power) to the primary target, (+0.4 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power) to everyone else.

Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

E – Thick Skin

Grey Health heal changed from 75 percent of Grey Health at all ranks to 30 to 100 percent of Grey Health (levels one to 18).

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

E – Stacked Deck

Attack speed increased from 10/15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent.

Base damage increased from 55/80/105/130/155 to 65/90/115/140/165.

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

R – Final Hour

Bonus attack damage increased from 20/30/40 to 25/40/55.

Veigar

Image via Riot Games

E – Event Horizon

Cooldown changed from 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds.

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Determination

Base heal increased from eight to 59 (levels one to 18) to 10 to 78 (levels one to 18).

Q – Three Talon Strike

Base damage increased from 20/25/30/35/40 to 20/28/36/44/52.

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Q – Prowling Projectile

Slow changed from 20/32/44/56/68/80 percent to 20 percent at all ranks.

Slow duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second.

Slow no longer decays over time.

Zac

Image via Riot Games

R – Let’s Bounce!

Bloblets restore an additional one/two/three percent maximum health.

Bugfixes