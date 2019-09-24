League of Legends Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

With Worlds 2019 just around the corner, Riot Games revealed the full patch notes for 9.19 and it looks to balance out the meta before the biggest League of Legends tournament of the year begins.
Riot was worried about certain champions becoming pick-or-ban and taking over the professional scene, like Sylas and Yummi, and tuned them down a bit. Other champions, like Orianna and Graves, needed a little pick-me-up to mount their comeback. With a wide array of buffs and nerfs, Patch 9.19 could set the meta straight.
Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 9.19.
Champions
Aatrox
Q – The Darkin Blade
- Minion damage reduction increased from 40 percent to 55 percent.
Akali
R – Perfect Execution
- R2 maximum damage increased from 195/420/645 to 225/450/645.
Annie
E – Molten Shield
- Movement speed increased from 25 to 50.5 percent (levels one to 18) to 30 to 60 percent (levels one to 18).
- Cooldown decreased from 15 seconds to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds.
Ashe
Passive – Frost Shot
- Slow increased from 15 to 30 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 30 percent (levels one to 18).
Q – Ranger’s Focus
- Now is an auto attack reset.
Blitzcrank
Q – Rocket Grab
- Range increased from 1,050 to 1,150.
R – Static Field
- Passive max stacks increased from two marks to three marks.
Fiora
Q – Lunge
- Can now hit turrets and wards (will prioritize champion vitals, ultimate targets, champs, dying minions, turrets, and wards, respectively).
E – Bladework
- The second basic attack can now deal bonus damage to turrets.
Gragas
W – Drunken Rage
- Cooldown increased from five seconds to six seconds.
- Damage ratio decreased from eight percent of target’s maximum health to seven percent of target’s maximum health.
Graves
Base Stats
- Attack damage increased from 66 to 68.
- Health increased from 551.1 to 555.
- Mana increased from 322.2 to 325.
- Mana regeneration increased from 7.9 to eight.
Heimerdinger
Q – H-28G Evolution Turret
- Basic attack ratio increased from 30 percent ability power to 35 percent ability power.
E – CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade
- Stun duration increased from 1.25 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
R – H28Q Apex Turret
- Basic attack ratio increased from 30 percent ability power to 35 percent ability power.
Karma
Q – Inner Flame
- Q1 damage ratio decreased from 60 percent ability power to 40 percent ability power.
Mordekaiser
W – Indestructible
- Damage dealt potential shield increased from 30 percent of the damage he deals to 35 percent of the damage he deals.
R – Realm of Death
- Spectators now see the combatants in the Spooky Realm as appropriately spooky.
Orianna
R – Command: Shockwave
- Damage increased from 150/225/300 (+0.7 ability power) to 200/275/350 (+0.8 ability power).
Ornn
Passive – Living Forge
- Level that Ornn gets his Masterworks upgrade for free decreased from level 13 to 12.
Pantheon
Base Stats
- Magic resist decreased from 32.1 to 28.
W – Shield Vault
- Empowered damage changed from deals 150 percent total attack damage over three hits to deals 135 to 165 percent (levels one to 18) total attack damage over three hits.
Rek’Sai
Base Stats
- Armor increased from 33 to 36.
Q – Queen’s Wrath
- Rek’Sai’s Unburrowed Q now works on turrets.
Riven
Q – Broken Wings
- Cooldown increased from 12 seconds to 13 seconds.
E – Valor
- Cooldown decreased from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.
Sejuani
Passive – Fury of the North
- Icebreaker damage ratio changed from 10/15/20 percent of target’s maximum health (levels one, seven, 14) to 10 percent of target’s maximum health.
Sion
W – Soul Furnace
- Base shield increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 50/75/100/125/150.
Sylas
Base Stats
- Armor decreased from 32 to 28.
- Armor growth decreased from three to 2.5.
Passive – Petricite Burst
- Damage ratio changed from nine to 60 (levels one to 18) (+1.0 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power), reduced by 50 percent for minions that aren’t the primary target to (+1.1 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power) to the primary target, (+0.4 total attack damage)(+0.2 ability power) to everyone else.
Tahm Kench
E – Thick Skin
- Grey Health heal changed from 75 percent of Grey Health at all ranks to 30 to 100 percent of Grey Health (levels one to 18).
Twisted Fate
E – Stacked Deck
- Attack speed increased from 10/15/20/25/30 percent to 20/25/30/35/40 percent.
- Base damage increased from 55/80/105/130/155 to 65/90/115/140/165.
Vayne
R – Final Hour
- Bonus attack damage increased from 20/30/40 to 25/40/55.
Veigar
E – Event Horizon
- Cooldown changed from 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds.
Xin Zhao
Passive – Determination
- Base heal increased from eight to 59 (levels one to 18) to 10 to 78 (levels one to 18).
Q – Three Talon Strike
- Base damage increased from 20/25/30/35/40 to 20/28/36/44/52.
Yuumi
Q – Prowling Projectile
- Slow changed from 20/32/44/56/68/80 percent to 20 percent at all ranks.
- Slow duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second.
- Slow no longer decays over time.
Zac
R – Let’s Bounce!
- Bloblets restore an additional one/two/three percent maximum health.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Ultimate Hunter would not reduce Kayle’s R – Divine Judgement’s cooldown.
- Fixed a bug where Rakan’s self-only R marker would display in Spectator Mode.
- Adjusted the default keybindings for some pings (“This is warded” moved to H, “Hold position” moved to J).
- Tibbers will properly draw turret aggro onto Annie if he deals damage to an enemy champion under turret.
- Illaoi is properly able to cast W – Harsh Lesson even when Grounded.
- Shyvana no longer loses her gained movement speed from W – Burnout when transforming via R – Dragon’s Descent.
- Yasuo is no longer able to cast R – Last Breath onto a non-knocked up target who’s just been hit with Ornn’s R – Call of the Forge God.
- When Taunted or Silenced, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite’s empowered attack properly launches onto the target before being consumed.
- Increased the recast lockout time for Pantheon’s E – Aegis Assault so spamming the key doesn’t accidentally, almost instantly, cancel the ability.