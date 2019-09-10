When does League of Legends Patch 9.18 release?

League of Legends Patch 9.18 promises to bring a host of new changes to a wide range of champions.

The large update includes buffs and nerfs to the AD carry position, as well as big changes to dominant mid lane champions, top laners, and junglers.

A selection of skins, including Star Guardian Neeko, Xayah, Rakan, and Zoe, will also be available in League’s store. Neeko and Zoe will cost 1,350 RP, while Xayah and Rakan come in at a hefty 1,820 RP for the pair.

The patch notes are expected to be released sometime today with the official update dropping tomorrow morning (Sept. 11). Maintenance is scheduled for 6am CT for the North American servers and 3am CEST for the European servers.

What champion changes are coming in Patch 9.18?

The official list of changes has yet to be revealed. But if the PBE is anything to go by, the champion changes should look like this:

Aatrox

Deathbringer Stance (Passive) Changed from [heals for 100 percent of damage dealt to minions] to [heals for 25 percent of the damage dealt to minions].



Akali

Perfect Execution (R) R2 minimum damage lowered from 85/150/215 to 65/140/215. Cooldown increased from 120/110/100 to 160/130/100. Microstun removed.



Annie

Molten Shield (E) [New] “Annie now gains [25-51 percent based on level] bonus movement speed that depreciates quickly over 1.5 seconds.” Full values: 25/26/28/29/31/33/34/36/37/39/40/42/43/45/46/48/49/51 percent. Damage reduction lowered from 16/22/28/34/40 to 10/13/16/19/22. Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.



Aurelion Sol

Base HP increased from 510 to 575.

Caitlyn

Base AD increased from 60 to 62.

Ekko

Parallel Convergence (W) Mana cost lowered from 50/55/60/65/70 to 30/35/40/45/50. Stun duration increased from 1.75 to 2.25.



Evelynn

Last Caress (R) damage multiplier vs. low health targets increased from 100 percent to 140 percent.

Jhin

Base AD increased from 57 to 59.

Kai’Sa

Supercharge (E) bonus attack speed lowered from 40/50/60/70/80 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent.

Kayle

Starfire Spellblade (E) passive damage increased from 10/15/20/25/30 to 15/20/25/30/35.

Lee Sin

Base HP increased from 570.8 to 575.

Base damage increased from 69.18 to 70.

Dragon’s Rage (R) damage increased from 150/375/600 to 175/400/625.

Miss Fortune

Make It Rain (E) slow changed from 28/36/44/52/60 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent.

Nunu & Willump

HP per level lowered from 90 to 82.

Mana lowered from 283.56 to 280.

MP5 lowered from 7.44 to 7.

Armor per level lowered from 3.5 to 3.

Snowball Barrage (E) slow changed from 50 percent at all ranks to 30/35/40/45/50 percent.

Teemo

Noxious Trap (R) max ammo increased from 3 to 3/4/5.

Xayah