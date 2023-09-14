League of Legends Patch 13.18 ignores Moonstone Renewer bug for the 4th time

League of Legends Patch 13.18 was released on Sept. 13, bringing an array of new content, adjustments, and bug fixes. However, one linked to the Moonstone Renewer persists, according to players.

In a Reddit thread shared shortly after the patch dropped, a player reported that Ivern’s Shield, using his E ability, doesn’t work on isolated allies when he has the Moonstone Renewer equipped.

They insisted the bug has been in the game since Patch 13.14, which was released on July 19. “It’s a very significant bug especially with Ivern having some presence in pro play / LEC. It has been reported by us Ivern Mains but we haven’t heard anything from Riot for 2 months so I would love to bring some attention to it,” they wrote.

The player shared a video to prove how the bug was happening with Ivern. They showed uses of the shield without and with the item, as well as on an isolated ally and when someone else was close.

The ability worked every time, except when Ivern bought the Moonstone Renewer and used it on an ally alone. In the comments, players showed frustration over the successive bugs linked to the strong item.

“Moonstone gets bugged at least on 1 champ EVERY PATCH. Most often on Sona and Seraphine, but it’s so tiring,” wrote a frustrated user.

Issues with Moonstone Renewer shouldn’t be ignored, especially because the item is widely used in competitive play. Those kinds of buggy interactions could make a difference in games with high stakes.

It’s unclear whether Riot Games plans to fix this bug. Meanwhile, many players highlighted that Singed also featured several bugs that should have been removed some time ago, such as his interactions with Cosmic Drive and Conqueror Rune.

Patch 13.18’s main change was the introduction of the new jungler Briar, as well as balance changes. The next one, however, is expected to bring more meaningful balance changes, as it’ll be the one used in this year’s World Championship, which will kick off on Oct. 10.

