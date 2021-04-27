The devs are gearing up for MSI 2021 with Patch 11.9.

The League of Legends developers are hoping to “shake up the meta” in Patch 11.9.

With the Mid-Season Invitational just around the corner, the devs are looking to bring a “diversified crew” onto the international stage in Reykjavík, Iceland from May 6 to 23, removing Gragas from the spotlight and allowing champions like Shen and Lulu to shine.

Patch 11.9 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, April 28, bringing plenty of changes to Summoner’s Rift.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for the game’s upcoming patch.

Champions

Diana

Image via Riot Games

Armor growth: 3.6 to 3.1

Health growth: 7.5 to 6.5

Passive- Moonsilver Blade

Bonus attack speed: 20 to 40 percent (based on level) to 15 percent to 40 percent (based on level)

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Armor growth: 3.5 to 3

AD growth: 3.5 to 3

Garen

Image via Riot Games

W – Courage

Bonus resistances: 0.25 armor resist and magic resist per stack to 0.2 armor resist and magic resist per stack

Bonus resistances units kill cap: 120 to 150

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

E – Body Slam

Base damage: 80/130/180/230/280 to 80/125/170/215/260

Hecarim

Armor: 36 to 32

Image via Riot Games

Armor growth: 4 to 4.25

Q – Rampage

Damage amplification per stack: 5 percent to 2 percent (+1 percent per 33 bonus AD)

W – Spirit of Dread

[Rem] Healing from damage taken: Hecarim no longer heals 30 percent of damage taken by enemies within the area

[New] Hecarim now heals for 30 percent (+1 percent per 40 bonus AD) of the damage he deals to a target. This is halved to 15 percent (+1 percent per 80 bonus AD) for damage dealt by allies

E – Devastating Charge

Minimum base damage: 35/65/95/125/155 to 30/50/70/90/110

Maximum base damage: 70/130/190/250/310 to 60/100/140/180/220

Heimerdinger

W – Hextech Micro-Rockets

Initial rocket damage: 50/80/110/140/170 to 50/75/100/125/150

Maximum rocket damage: 90/144/198/252/306 to 90/135/180/225/270

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Q – Switcheroo!

Fishbones splash damage crit strike bugfix: 200 percent to 175 percent (damage to the primary target was unchanged and has been correctly 175 percent)

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Reaping Slash

Darkin damage modifier: 55 percent of total AD to 65 percent of total AD

Kindred

Image via Riot Games

Q – Dance of Arrows

Cooldown: 9 seconds to 8 seconds

Base damage: 60/80/100/120/140 to 60/85/110/135/160

Kog’Maw

Image via Riot Games

Q – Caustic Spittle

Resistances reduction: 20/22/24/26/28 percent to 25/27/29/31/33 percent

E – Void Ooze

Cost: 80/90/100/110/120 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

W – Whimsy

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Ally cast bonus attack speed: 20/23.75/27.5/31.25/35 percent to 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 percent

Morgana

Image via Riot Games

W – Tormented Shadow

Damage against monsters: 200 percent to 185 percent

Rumble

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Junkyard Titan

Overheated bonus on-hit damage: 10 to 50 (+30 percent AP) to 5 to 40 (+25 percent AP)

Sett

Image via Riot Games

W – Haymaker

Damage ratio: 10 percent per 100 bonus AD to 20 percent per 100 bonus AD

R – The Show Stopper

AD damage ratio: 100 percent bonus AD to 120 percent bonus AD

Shen

Image via Riot Games

R – Stand United

Minimum shield: 175/350/525 (+135 percent AP) to 140/320/500 (+17.5 percent bonus health (+135 percent AP)

maximum shield: :: 280/560/840 (+216 percent AP) to 224/512/800 (+28 percent bonus health) (+216 percent AP)

Taric

Image via Riot Games

General

Tether interaction: Casting R – Cosmic Radiance, E – Dazzle, and W – Bastion on Taric’s linked ally that is not present on the map will no longer channel, show their VFX, or grant benefits, respectively, on them when they reappear (through abilities like Elise’s E – Rappel, Master Yi’s Q – Alpha Strike, etc)

Q – Starlight’s Touch

Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 70/75/80/85/90 mana

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

E – Pillar of Ice

Slow: 20/30/40/50/60 percent to 32/39/46/53/60 percent

Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Q – Transfusion

Cooldown: 9/7.75/6.5/5.25/4 seconds to 9/7.9/6.8/5.7/4.6 seconds

Xerath

Image via Riot Games

Q – Arcanopulse

Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+75 percent AP) to 70/110/150/190/230 (+85 percent AP)

W – Eye of Destruction

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 to 60/95/130/165/200

Enhanced base damage: 100.02/150.03/200.04/250.05/300.06 (enemies in the center of the blast) to 100/158.4/216.7/275/333.3 (enemies in the center of the blast)

Items

Dead Man’s Plate

Health 400 to 300

Death’s Dance

Attack damage: 50 to 55

Armor: 40 to 45

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit grace heal: 60 to 70

Starcaster (Ornn upgrade) Starlit grace heal: 60 to 70

Prowler’s Claw

[Upd] Sandswipe targeting: Targets enemy exactly at the cursor to Looks for a target in the following order: Nearest champion within 50 units of the cursor, nearest non-champion within 50 units of the cursor, nearest champion within 200 units of cursor, nearest non-champion within 200 units of cursor

Sunfire Aegis

Immolate bonus damage to monsters: 100 percent to 150 percent

Forgefire Crest (Ornn upgrade) immolate bonus damage to monsters: 100 percent to 150 percent

Turbo Chemtank

Bonus movement speed: 60 percent to 40 percent

Turbocharged Hexperiement (Ornn upgrade) bonus movement speed: 60 percent to 40 percent

Wit’s End

Build Path: Hearthbound Axe and Negatron Cloak and Dagger and 800 gold to Hearthbound Axe and Negatron Cloak and Long Sword and 750 gold

Attack damage: 30 to 40

In-game shop updates

Improved the dropdown for item sets

Elixirs now display a cooldown in the Quickbuy panels so you can tell when the most powerful potions will be available for you to purchase

After purchasing a Mythic Item, additional Mythics will stop pestering you in the builds menu

Ornn items are displayed in the shop if you have the great horned one on your team

Summoner’s Rift ranked split two start

The developers are rolling into the second split of ranked on Sunday, May 2. Emerge victorious from this split with exclusive rewards including a Gwen summoner icon, Gwen emotes, and a Series one Eternals Capsule

Shurima and MSI Clash

Shurima Clash: The second weekend of Shurima-themed Clash will be May 1 and 2. Team formation for the second weekend will open on April 26

MSI Clash: The first weekend of the MSI-themed Clash will be May 8 and 9. Team formation for the first weekend open on May 3. The second weekend will be during patch 11.11

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed bugs where Viego would not properly copy Kindred and Shyvana’s stacking passives

Fixed bug where, on possessing Kled, Viego would sometimes become mounted Kled with unmounted Kled’s abilities

Fixed a bug where, after possessing Kindred, Viego would occasionally keep the Wolf’s VFX for the rest of the game

Fixed various bugs regarding omnivamp and the champion’s stat panel. Omnivamp in the stat panel will now properly match up to the actual values a champion has

Champions no longer heal significantly when applying on-hits to minions if they have omnivamp

Fixed bug where Jayce’s W – Hyper Charge would not update his attack speed correctly

Fixed a bug where Wukong would not knock-up enemies who entered his R – Cyclone radius while untargetable even after their untargetability ends

KogMaw’s Passive – Icathian Surprise VO has been restored and is playing once again on all skins

Seraph’s Embrace and Archangel’s Staff are no longer blocked from being purchased if you own other items in the Lifeline group [] Riftmaker and Trinity Force now grant Kai’Sa the appropriate amount of stats for her Evolutions

Fixed an issue where Rammus’ Q – Powerball would grant more move speed than intended when Predator is equipped

Shurelya’s Battlesong and Shurelya’s Requiem’s Inspire passive no longer counts allied champions twice for its “Allies Motivated” counter in its tooltip

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

DWG Jhin

DWG Nidalee

DWG Kennen

DWG Leona

DWG Twisted Fate

Conqueror Jax

Conqueror Jax Prestige Edition

Chromas

DWG Jhin

DWG Nidalee

DWG Kennen

DWG Leona

DWG Twisted Fate

