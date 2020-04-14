League of Legends Patch 10.8: Full notes and updates

The latest League of Legends patch is bringing new balance changes for the jungle, aiming to help out underperforming champions in the early game and nerf the general power of ganking a lane.

The funnel strategies that are extremely obnoxious have also been targeted to reduce their power and disincentivize running them.

Here are the full notes for League’s Patch 10.8.

Champions

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

Rework: Aphelios will now receive 2/4/6/8/10/12 lethality instead of 3/6/9/12/15/18 percent bonus armor penetration.

Q – Weapons of the Faithful

Nerf: Base damage and cooldowns will scale from one to 13th level instead of one to ninth level. Bonus attack damage ratios now scale with level 13th granting the same bonuses as level one before the nerf.

Rework: Aphelios will now receive 2/4/6/8/10/12 lethality instead of 3/6/9/12/15/18 percent bonus armor penetration.

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Buff: bonus attack speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent.

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Hate Spike

Buff: base spike damage increased from 25/30/35/40/45 (75/90/105/120/135 maximum damage) to 30/35/40/45/50 (90/105/120/135/150 maximum damage).

Kalista

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Nerf: Armor reduced by two, from 23 to 21.

E – Rend

Nerf: Slow reduced from 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 10/18/26/34/42 percent.

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

R – Highlander

Nerf: Attack speed granted reduced from 30/55/80 percent to 25/45/65 percent.

Orianna

Image via Riot Games

W – Command: Dissonance

Buff: Movement speed buff/debuff increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent movement speed to 30/35/40/45/50 percent movement speed.

E – Command: Protect

Buff: Shield ratio increased from 0.4 ability power to 0.5 ability power.

Ryze

Base stats

Buff: Health armor and attack damage increased.

Q- Overload

Buff: Movement speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 28/32/36/40/44 percent.

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Absolution

Nerf: Mist Wraith spawn chance decreased by three percent on minions Senna doesn’t kill.

Sett

Image via Riot Games

W – Haymaker

Nerf: Base damage decreased from 90/120/150/180/210 to 80/105/130/155/180.

Soraka

Base stats

Buff: mana increased by from 375 to 425.

Q – Starcall

Buff: mana cost decreased from 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 45/50/55/60/65 mana.

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

E – Explosive charge

Buff: Damage ratio increased from 50/70/90/110/130 percent bonus attack damage to 50/75/100/125/150 percent bonus attack damage.

Urgot

Image via Riot Games

E – Disdain

Buff: bug fixes to movement speed buff and crowd control duration.

R – Fear beyond death

Buff: cooldown decreased from 120/95/70 seconds to 100/85/70 seconds.

Varus

Image via Riot Games

R – Chain of corruption

Nerf: cooldown increased from 110/90/70 seconds to 130/100/70 seconds.

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

E – Bladecaller

Nerf: additional feather hit damage penalty decreased from 10 percent less damage per feather to five percent less damage per feather.

Funnel mechanics

The minion gold penalty for junglers has been reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent. The penalty will be removed at 20 minutes instead of the 14-minute mark. This change is aimed at stopping people from playing funnel strategies.

Death changes

Homeguard is back on the Rift. After dying, the player will receive a small movement speed buff, which will decrease the total time it takes to travel to lane by two and a half seconds.

Solo kills will grant more experience in the early levels by 20 percent, while assisted kills will grant less by 20 percent. These buffs will be applied up until level six only and be reduced for level seven and eight.

Jungle buffs

Jungle items received a new effect, increasing healing received by the item by 50 percent when below 30-percent maximum health. This change is aimed to help underperforming junglers and players who are new to the role.