League of Legends Patch 10.8: Full notes and updates

The latest League of Legends patch is bringing new balance changes for the jungle, aiming to help out underperforming champions in the early game and nerf the general power of ganking a lane.
The funnel strategies that are extremely obnoxious have also been targeted to reduce their power and disincentivize running them.
Here are the full notes for League’s Patch 10.8.
Champions
Aphelios
Passive – The Hitman and the Seer
- Rework: Aphelios will now receive 2/4/6/8/10/12 lethality instead of 3/6/9/12/15/18 percent bonus armor penetration.
Q – Weapons of the Faithful
- Nerf: Base damage and cooldowns will scale from one to 13th level instead of one to ninth level. Bonus attack damage ratios now scale with level 13th granting the same bonuses as level one before the nerf.
- Rework: Aphelios will now receive 2/4/6/8/10/12 lethality instead of 3/6/9/12/15/18 percent bonus armor penetration.
Ashe
Q – Ranger’s Focus
- Buff: bonus attack speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent.
Evelynn
Q – Hate Spike
- Buff: base spike damage increased from 25/30/35/40/45 (75/90/105/120/135 maximum damage) to 30/35/40/45/50 (90/105/120/135/150 maximum damage).
Kalista
Base stats
- Nerf: Armor reduced by two, from 23 to 21.
E – Rend
- Nerf: Slow reduced from 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 10/18/26/34/42 percent.
Master Yi
R – Highlander
- Nerf: Attack speed granted reduced from 30/55/80 percent to 25/45/65 percent.
Orianna
W – Command: Dissonance
- Buff: Movement speed buff/debuff increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent movement speed to 30/35/40/45/50 percent movement speed.
E – Command: Protect
- Buff: Shield ratio increased from 0.4 ability power to 0.5 ability power.
Ryze
Base stats
- Buff: Health armor and attack damage increased.
Q- Overload
- Buff: Movement speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 28/32/36/40/44 percent.
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Nerf: Mist Wraith spawn chance decreased by three percent on minions Senna doesn’t kill.
Sett
W – Haymaker
- Nerf: Base damage decreased from 90/120/150/180/210 to 80/105/130/155/180.
Soraka
Base stats
- Buff: mana increased by from 375 to 425.
Q – Starcall
- Buff: mana cost decreased from 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 45/50/55/60/65 mana.
Tristana
E – Explosive charge
- Buff: Damage ratio increased from 50/70/90/110/130 percent bonus attack damage to 50/75/100/125/150 percent bonus attack damage.
Urgot
E – Disdain
- Buff: bug fixes to movement speed buff and crowd control duration.
R – Fear beyond death
- Buff: cooldown decreased from 120/95/70 seconds to 100/85/70 seconds.
Varus
R – Chain of corruption
- Nerf: cooldown increased from 110/90/70 seconds to 130/100/70 seconds.
Xayah
E – Bladecaller
- Nerf: additional feather hit damage penalty decreased from 10 percent less damage per feather to five percent less damage per feather.
Funnel mechanics
The minion gold penalty for junglers has been reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent. The penalty will be removed at 20 minutes instead of the 14-minute mark. This change is aimed at stopping people from playing funnel strategies.
Death changes
Homeguard is back on the Rift. After dying, the player will receive a small movement speed buff, which will decrease the total time it takes to travel to lane by two and a half seconds.
Solo kills will grant more experience in the early levels by 20 percent, while assisted kills will grant less by 20 percent. These buffs will be applied up until level six only and be reduced for level seven and eight.
Jungle buffs
Jungle items received a new effect, increasing healing received by the item by 50 percent when below 30-percent maximum health. This change is aimed to help underperforming junglers and players who are new to the role.