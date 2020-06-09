Riot Games is targeting League of Legends’ usual suspects in the game’s latest patch, adjusting, buffing, and nerfing the likes of Akali, Brand, Viktor, and Xayah.
Volibear is also receiving a much-needed update after his disaster of a rework. Rune, summoner spell, and quality of life changes are on the cards, too.
Here’s the full list of updates for League Patch 10.12
Champions
Akali
Q – Five Point Strike
- Damage: 25/50/75/100/125 (+0.65 total attack damage) (+0.6 ability power) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+0.65 total attack damage) (+0.65 ability power)
Brand
Passive – Blaze
- Ablazed kill mana restore: 6 to 18 (levels 1 to 18) to 20 to 40 (levels 1 to 18)
Cassiopeia
- Health: 575 to 560
- Armor: 20 to 18
- Magic resist: 30 to 34
Fiddlesticks
W – Bountiful Harvest
- Minion damage reduction: 40 percent to 50 percent
Senna
- Bugfix on attack windup time. Passive mist wraith drop chance increased
Passive – Absolution
- Mist wraith drop chance: 1.67 percent on minions Senna kills to 8.33 percent on minions Senna kills
Trundle
- Health: 616.28 to 616
- Mana: 281.6 to 281
- Mana regen: 7.508 to 7.5
W – Frozen Domain
- Bonus movement speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 20/28/36/44/52 percent
Varus
- Attack damage growth: 3.11 to three
Q – Piercing Arrow
- Damage ratio: 1.1 attack damage (1.65 maximum) to 1.0 attack damage (1.5 maximum)
Viktor
Q – Siphon Power
- Discharge damage ratio: 0.55 ability power to 0.6 ability power
- Shield ratio: 0.15 ability power (0.24 ability power when empowered) to 0.2 ability (0.32 ability power when empowered)
Volibear
- Mana growth: 50 to 40
- Health Growth : 90 to 85
- Impact craters: Volibear’s E – Sky Splliter and R – Stormbringer impact craters now disperse faster
- Visual gameplay clarity: Improved the visual clarity of several of Volibear’s spells, including W – Frenzied Maul, E – Sky Splitter, and R – Stormbringer
- Bears love to sing: Fixed a bug that caused Volibear to hum too often
- Eternals: Volibear’s Eternals are now live
Q – Thundering Smash
- Bear with it: Thundering Smash’s empowered attack can no longer be interrupted once it’s been initiated
- Attack speed scaling: Thundering Smash’s empowered attack now scales its timing with attack speed
- Reset bugfix: Volibear’s Thundering Smash reset will no longer fail if quickly recasts after being interrupted
W – Frenzied Maul
- Amination cancel bugfix: Volibear will now automatically attack his target after canceling his Frenzied Maul and E – Sky Splliter animations
- Attack bugfix: Volibear will now continue to attack his target even after casting Frenzied Maul on them
- Mark VFX: Made larger and better anchored to the target’s health bar
R – Stormbringer
- Turret disable duration: 2/4/6 seconds to 3/4/5 seconds
- Epicenter radius: 250 to 300
- Base damage: 250/475/700 to 300/500/700
- Attack bugfix: Fixed a bug that caused Volibear to automatically basic attack a target after landing R – Stormbringer
- Model size: Reduced slightly
- Turret disable VFX: Turrets disabled with R – Stormbringer are also now much darker to denote their status
Xayah
R – Featherstorm
- Base damage: 100/150/200 to 125/250/375
Yasuo
- Health: 523 to 490
Passive – Way of the Wanderer
- Flow shield activation: 100 to 510 (levels 1 to 18) to 115 to 525 (levels 1 to 18)
W – Windwall
- Cooldown: 26/24/22/2/18 seconds to 30/27/24/21/18 seconds
Runes
Approach Velocity
- Passive: Gain 15 percent bonus movement speed toward movement-impaired allies or enemies you’ve impaired to gain 7.5 bonus movement speed when moving toward a movement-impaired enemy champion. Increased to 15 percent if you were the one who impaired their movements (this is no longer a maximum range of 1000 for champions that you have CCed).
Guardian
- Tether range: 175 to 350
- Trigger condition: Any damage to 90 to 250 postmitigation damage in the last 2.5 seconds or lethal damage
- Shield amount: 70 to 150 to 80 to 200
- Movement speed: 20 percent to no longer gives movement speed
Predator
- Cooldown: 150 to 100 seconds to 100 to 70 seconds
- Damage: 60 to 180 (+0.4 bonus attack damage) (+0.25 ability power) to 30 to 90 (+0.2 bonus attack damage) (+0.1 ability power)
- I’m goin, I’m going: Active is no longer disabled for the first 150 seconds of the game.
- Run, run as fast as you can: Upon completion, Predator now grants 45 percent bonus movement speed while moving towards enemy champions at a range of 3000, including enemy champions out of vision
- Channel interruption: Active is no longer interrupted if you cast an ability or enter combat (still has a 1.5 second ramp-up time for damage effect and full movement speed)
- Charlie, that hurts: Predator now only deals damage and ends the hunt against enemy champions
- Duration: 15 seconds to 10 seconds
Taste of Blood
- Indicator: Taste of Blood’sicon above the player’s HUD now appears while it’s on cooldown.
Unflinching
- Passive: Gain 10 percent slow resist and 10 percent Tenacity for each of your summoner spells on cooldown, stacking up to 20 percent. Gain 15 percent slow resist and 15 percent Tenacity for 10 seconds whenever you cast a summoner spell to gain 10 percent slow resist and 10 percent Tenacity. Gain up to 20 percent more slow resit and Tenacity based on missing health.
Summoner Spells
Ghost
- [New] Ghosting the build-up: Ghost’s movement speed now activates instantly..
- [New] Takedown MS extention: Ghost’s increased movement speed duration now extends by 4 to 7 seconds (levels 1 to 180) when you get a takedown
- Movement speed: 28 to 45 percent (levels 1 to 18) to 20 to 40 percent (levels 1 to 18)
- Cooldown: 180 seconds to 210 seconds
Elemental Terrain
Infernal Terrain
- Added Blast Cones near each tri-bush near Gromp
- Added Blast Cones by the Wolf Camp
- Added Blast Cones in front of each base’s gates
- Added Blast Cones in the alcoves
Cloud Terrain
- Added Scryer’s Blooms in front of each base’s gates.
- Added Scryer’s Blooms in front of each tri-brush in the river.
- Cloud Terrain’s Speed Zones now grant 35 percent movement speed if you are out of combat vs. having a blanket stat increase for all champions (increased from 20 percent always).
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- Clash Team names, tags, and logos will now appear on the loading screen and in-game scoreboard during Clash tournaments.
- Fixed a bug where loading screen borders weren’t accurate when queues were re-enabled.
- Fixed a bug where Kled would lose movement speed faster than intended when he lost vision of enemies.
- Hecarim’s Q – Rampage tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to accurately reflect its latest state.
- Swain’s R – Demonic Ascension/Demonflare tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to accurately reflect its latest state.
- Cloud Soul’s tooltip now accurately reflects its latest state.
- Rengar’s Passive – Unseen Predator’s name and description are no longer missing in Death Recap.
- Rift Scuttler now properly plays her run animation and does not slide while Grounded.
- Bard’s Passive – Traveler’s Call’s name and description are no longer missing in Death Recap.
- Mordekaiser no longer locks out his enemies’ Unsealed Spellbook-granted Teleports (and any Summoner Spell that’s switched out) for the remainder of the game when he stops their teleporting with R – Realm of Death.
- Fiddlesticks’ Q – Terrify now properly activates and Fears monsters when he uses W – Bountiful Harvest on them.
- When Aurelion Sol casts Q – Center of the Universe via the minimap, he will now properly cast the start on the target in the map instead of the terrain directly under the minimap (most often the right bottom corner).
- Qiyana’s Brush-empowered Q – Elemental Wrath now properly leaves a Stealth trail when she casts it after reviving from something like Guardian Angel or Zilean’s R – Time Warp.
- Kog’Maw’s Q – Caustic Spittlein-game tooltip has been updated to correctly reflect its latest state.
- Braum’s R – Glacial Fissure’s VFX is no longer misaligned when the ability is cast at 0 range.
- Sion’s Q – Decimating Smash’s tooltip now properly indicates that his total attack damage modifier is increased when cast.
- Riven’s Q – Broken Wings’s tooltip has been corrected to remove the attack speed gain.
- Evelynn’s W – Allure now properly functions when cast on Baron Nashor at all ability’s levels and from any range.
- Rengar’s R – Thrill of the Hunt no longer reduces turrets’ armor.
- Nidalee’s Q – Javelin Toss now properly procs her Passive – Prowl when cast on Baron Nashor at any range.
- Ornn’s Passive – Living Forge no longer fails when the ally receiving the upgraded item dies while the missile effect is mid-air.
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- High Noon Senna
- High Noon Irelia
- Hextech Nocturne
Chromas
- High Noon Senna
- High Noon Irelia
- High Noon Jhin
- High Noon Fiddlesticks