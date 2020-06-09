Riot has had second thoughts on Volibear.

Riot Games is targeting League of Legends’ usual suspects in the game’s latest patch, adjusting, buffing, and nerfing the likes of Akali, Brand, Viktor, and Xayah.

Volibear is also receiving a much-needed update after his disaster of a rework. Rune, summoner spell, and quality of life changes are on the cards, too.

Here’s the full list of updates for League Patch 10.12

Champions

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike

Damage: 25/50/75/100/125 (+0.65 total attack damage) (+0.6 ability power) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+0.65 total attack damage) (+0.65 ability power)

Brand

Passive – Blaze

Ablazed kill mana restore: 6 to 18 (levels 1 to 18) to 20 to 40 (levels 1 to 18)

Cassiopeia

Health: 575 to 560

Armor: 20 to 18

Magic resist: 30 to 34

Fiddlesticks

W – Bountiful Harvest

Minion damage reduction: 40 percent to 50 percent

Senna

Bugfix on attack windup time. Passive mist wraith drop chance increased

Passive – Absolution

Mist wraith drop chance: 1.67 percent on minions Senna kills to 8.33 percent on minions Senna kills

Trundle

Health: 616.28 to 616

Mana: 281.6 to 281

Mana regen: 7.508 to 7.5

W – Frozen Domain

Bonus movement speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 20/28/36/44/52 percent

Varus

Attack damage growth: 3.11 to three

Q – Piercing Arrow

Damage ratio: 1.1 attack damage (1.65 maximum) to 1.0 attack damage (1.5 maximum)

Viktor

Q – Siphon Power

Discharge damage ratio: 0.55 ability power to 0.6 ability power

Shield ratio: 0.15 ability power (0.24 ability power when empowered) to 0.2 ability (0.32 ability power when empowered)

Volibear

Mana growth: 50 to 40

Health Growth : 90 to 85

Impact craters: Volibear’s E – Sky Splliter and R – Stormbringer impact craters now disperse faster

Visual gameplay clarity: Improved the visual clarity of several of Volibear’s spells, including W – Frenzied Maul, E – Sky Splitter, and R – Stormbringer

Bears love to sing: Fixed a bug that caused Volibear to hum too often

Eternals: Volibear’s Eternals are now live

Q – Thundering Smash

Bear with it: Thundering Smash’s empowered attack can no longer be interrupted once it’s been initiated

Attack speed scaling: Thundering Smash’s empowered attack now scales its timing with attack speed

Reset bugfix: Volibear’s Thundering Smash reset will no longer fail if quickly recasts after being interrupted

W – Frenzied Maul

Amination cancel bugfix: Volibear will now automatically attack his target after canceling his Frenzied Maul and E – Sky Splliter animations

Attack bugfix: Volibear will now continue to attack his target even after casting Frenzied Maul on them

Mark VFX: Made larger and better anchored to the target’s health bar

R – Stormbringer

Turret disable duration: 2/4/6 seconds to 3/4/5 seconds

Epicenter radius: 250 to 300

Base damage: 250/475/700 to 300/500/700

Attack bugfix: Fixed a bug that caused Volibear to automatically basic attack a target after landing R – Stormbringer

Model size: Reduced slightly

Turret disable VFX: Turrets disabled with R – Stormbringer are also now much darker to denote their status

Xayah

R – Featherstorm

Base damage: 100/150/200 to 125/250/375

Yasuo

Health: 523 to 490

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

Flow shield activation: 100 to 510 (levels 1 to 18) to 115 to 525 (levels 1 to 18)

W – Windwall

Cooldown: 26/24/22/2/18 seconds to 30/27/24/21/18 seconds

Runes

Approach Velocity

Passive: Gain 15 percent bonus movement speed toward movement-impaired allies or enemies you’ve impaired to gain 7.5 bonus movement speed when moving toward a movement-impaired enemy champion. Increased to 15 percent if you were the one who impaired their movements (this is no longer a maximum range of 1000 for champions that you have CCed).

Guardian

Tether range: 175 to 350

Trigger condition: Any damage to 90 to 250 postmitigation damage in the last 2.5 seconds or lethal damage

Shield amount: 70 to 150 to 80 to 200

Movement speed: 20 percent to no longer gives movement speed

Predator

Cooldown: 150 to 100 seconds to 100 to 70 seconds

Damage: 60 to 180 (+0.4 bonus attack damage) (+0.25 ability power) to 30 to 90 (+0.2 bonus attack damage) (+0.1 ability power)

I’m goin, I’m going: Active is no longer disabled for the first 150 seconds of the game.

Run, run as fast as you can: Upon completion, Predator now grants 45 percent bonus movement speed while moving towards enemy champions at a range of 3000, including enemy champions out of vision

Channel interruption: Active is no longer interrupted if you cast an ability or enter combat (still has a 1.5 second ramp-up time for damage effect and full movement speed)

Charlie, that hurts: Predator now only deals damage and ends the hunt against enemy champions

Duration: 15 seconds to 10 seconds

Taste of Blood

Indicator: Taste of Blood’sicon above the player’s HUD now appears while it’s on cooldown.

Unflinching

Passive: Gain 10 percent slow resist and 10 percent Tenacity for each of your summoner spells on cooldown, stacking up to 20 percent. Gain 15 percent slow resist and 15 percent Tenacity for 10 seconds whenever you cast a summoner spell to gain 10 percent slow resist and 10 percent Tenacity. Gain up to 20 percent more slow resit and Tenacity based on missing health.

Summoner Spells

Ghost

[New] Ghosting the build-up: Ghost’s movement speed now activates instantly..

[New] Takedown MS extention: Ghost’s increased movement speed duration now extends by 4 to 7 seconds (levels 1 to 180) when you get a takedown

Movement speed: 28 to 45 percent (levels 1 to 18) to 20 to 40 percent (levels 1 to 18)

Cooldown: 180 seconds to 210 seconds

Elemental Terrain

Infernal Terrain

Added Blast Cones near each tri-bush near Gromp

Added Blast Cones by the Wolf Camp

Added Blast Cones in front of each base’s gates

Added Blast Cones in the alcoves

Cloud Terrain

Added Scryer’s Blooms in front of each base’s gates.

Added Scryer’s Blooms in front of each tri-brush in the river.

Cloud Terrain’s Speed Zones now grant 35 percent movement speed if you are out of combat vs. having a blanket stat increase for all champions (increased from 20 percent always).

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Clash Team names, tags, and logos will now appear on the loading screen and in-game scoreboard during Clash tournaments.

Fixed a bug where loading screen borders weren’t accurate when queues were re-enabled.

Fixed a bug where Kled would lose movement speed faster than intended when he lost vision of enemies.

Hecarim’s Q – Rampage tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to accurately reflect its latest state.

Swain’s R – Demonic Ascension/Demonflare tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to accurately reflect its latest state.

Cloud Soul’s tooltip now accurately reflects its latest state.

Rengar’s Passive – Unseen Predator’s name and description are no longer missing in Death Recap.

Rift Scuttler now properly plays her run animation and does not slide while Grounded.

Bard’s Passive – Traveler’s Call’s name and description are no longer missing in Death Recap.

Mordekaiser no longer locks out his enemies’ Unsealed Spellbook-granted Teleports (and any Summoner Spell that’s switched out) for the remainder of the game when he stops their teleporting with R – Realm of Death.

Fiddlesticks’ Q – Terrify now properly activates and Fears monsters when he uses W – Bountiful Harvest on them.

When Aurelion Sol casts Q – Center of the Universe via the minimap, he will now properly cast the start on the target in the map instead of the terrain directly under the minimap (most often the right bottom corner).

Qiyana’s Brush-empowered Q – Elemental Wrath now properly leaves a Stealth trail when she casts it after reviving from something like Guardian Angel or Zilean’s R – Time Warp.

Kog’Maw’s Q – Caustic Spittlein-game tooltip has been updated to correctly reflect its latest state.

Braum’s R – Glacial Fissure’s VFX is no longer misaligned when the ability is cast at 0 range.

Sion’s Q – Decimating Smash’s tooltip now properly indicates that his total attack damage modifier is increased when cast.

Riven’s Q – Broken Wings’s tooltip has been corrected to remove the attack speed gain.

Evelynn’s W – Allure now properly functions when cast on Baron Nashor at all ability’s levels and from any range.

Rengar’s R – Thrill of the Hunt no longer reduces turrets’ armor.

Nidalee’s Q – Javelin Toss now properly procs her Passive – Prowl when cast on Baron Nashor at any range.

Ornn’s Passive – Living Forge no longer fails when the ally receiving the upgraded item dies while the missile effect is mid-air.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

High Noon Senna

High Noon Irelia

Hextech Nocturne

Chromas