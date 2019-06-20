League of Legends is finally getting a new death recap

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Riot Games plans to update the death recap in League of Legends.

The in-game death recap has long been inaccurate and has barely been touched since season three. It’s had its changes here and there, but it’s never quite been up to scratch. Now, after all this time, Riot is stepping up and adding a few important changes to the game.

To go alongside the updated death recap, a shiny new client is on its way, as well as the highly-anticipated Teamfight Tactics mode—Riot’s take on the autobattler genre.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The new death recap is going to be accurate, informative, and easy to read so players can adapt to their opponents, according to Riot. It’s a much cleaner version of the current death recap, featuring a simple interface combined with bitesize chunks of information.

The death recap and new client are set to become available on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) in the next patch and should be ready to test before they’re inevitably released. If all goes according to plan, the new death recap should officially be released in Patch 9.14.