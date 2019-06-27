League of Legends’ EUW servers are experiencing severe matchmaking issues

Many European League of Legends players have reported that they’ve experienced some major matchmaking problems over the past few hours. Some users are receiving error messages when trying to queue up for games, while others are getting long log-in times and slow launchers.

Riot Games’ senior design manager Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer has already addressed some of these problems, saying that the company is “aware of the errors and issues with matchmaking and [is] working to resolve them as soon as possible.”

SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) on Twitter Hey EUW players: As we head into the evening in Europe, we are seeing extremely large numbers of games and we have enabled queue time throttling. Expect this to continue through peak time. If the times exceed 15 minutes we will put up a ticker message. #loldev #tft

Additionally, the launch of Teamfight Tactics in EUW has fallen into the same problem as the North American server launch. Due to a heavy server load, Riot had to enable queue time throttling for a few hours. This was a bane for many North American players yesterday due to the incredibly long wait times for a match.

At one point, wait times to get into a TFT game reached over 90 minutes, which was too long of a wait for many people to play a match that would only last around 25 to 30 minutes. A fix for the server load issues was applied this morning, though, and now there aren’t any queue times for TFT matches in North America.

But this means that Europeans might need to wait over a day for shorter queue times in TFT since that was how long North America had to wait in order for the server fix to come into effect. There isn’t much you can do while waiting—stay patient and things will be back to normal soon.