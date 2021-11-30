League of Legends December Prime Gaming capsule now live

Kick off December the right way by claiming your Prime Gaming capsule for League of Legends now.

As part of Riot Games’ extensive collaboration with Prime Gaming, all of the company’s titles are receiving monthly drops. The partnership is bringing a ton of gifts to players, and League of Legends’ December loot went live for fans earlier today.

This month you can claim 650 RP; a 1,350 RP skin permanent; 200 Orange Essence; five champion shards; two series one Eternals shards; and a 30-day XP Boost.

You’ll need to have both a Riot Games account and a Prime Gaming membership to claim these benefits. These two accounts will also need to be linked to easily claim the rewards in-game.

If you’ve yet to link the two accounts, the process is simple. Head to Prime Gaming’s website and press “Claim” on this month’s loot. You’ll then be prompted to log into your Riot Games account. Once completed, your loot should show up in-game shortly, but if you’re new to the MOBA, you’ll need to complete the League tutorial first.

Those who already have their two accounts linked will simply need to visit the Prime Gaming website and claim the newly available loot.

There are plenty more months to go in the longstanding collaboration between the two companies so make sure to claim your December rewards now and kick off the new year with some more rewards come January. Right now you can also claim Arcane loot with your Prime Gaming membership, more on that here.