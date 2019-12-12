League of Legends released its 1,000th skin today

A total of 13 new skins are coming to League of Legends this month, pushing the skin count over 1,000.

Patch 9.24 introduced Hextech Swain, Dawnbringer Karma, Nidalee, and Soraka, as well as Nightbringer Aphelios, Vladimir, Soraka (yep, again), Lee Sin, and Prestige Lee Sin to the game.

Next week, on Dec. 17, the Sugar Rush collection will also be released, adding four more skins to the shop and pushing the skin count to 1,009. Sugar Rush Braum, Evelynn, Ziggs, and Zilean will be joining the gang.

These skins don’t come cheaply, though. If League fans want to stock up on their collection and reach the illustrious 1,000 mark, they’ll have to fork over a great deal of cash. Internet points and bragging rights evidently have a hefty price tag.

Both the Dawnbreaker and Nightbringer Soraka skins cost 1,820 RP (more than $10). Fans who purchase one of the two skins can pick up a neat little discount on the other, however.

As for the rest of the Dawnbreaker and Nightbringer skins, including Aphelios, the latest champion to join the game, they cost a slightly lower price of 1,350 RP. All proceeds from Dawnbringer Karma’s skin will go to Riot’s Social Impact Fund, though, which was announced during League’s 10th anniversary in October.

Finally, the Christmas-themed Sugar Rush collection will be available to purchase for 1,350 RP each.