League champions receiving sweeping balance changes in ARAM

One of the most wide-ranging sets of changes to ARAM in the game mode’s history is coming to League of Legends in Patches 12.22 and 12.23.

Along with changes to the Howling Abyss’s terrain and even an upcoming ARAM-specific Clash tournament, champions are getting a lot of changes by way of alterations to stats that have always been sore spots for balance in the game mode, which will in turn seek to affect the specific “classes” of champions that benefit from certain parts of their kits gaining a disproportionate advantage due to ARAM’s specific mechanics.

More immediately, changes are coming in 12.22 to a bunch of champions that will probably have a big impact on ARAM’s balance. Given the extra week of data to collect before 12.23, this is intentional and will probably lead to follow-up changes as a result.

Energy champions have always been tricky to balance in the game mode, so Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, and Zed will all be regenerating energy at a 20 percent quicker rate in the game mode to balance for the relative lack of time to regenerate their resource before the next fight breaks out.

Assassins have been a bit of a bear to play in ARAM since everyone is always around to follow up on even the most marginal pick on the squishy, high-damage carries. To make their lives a bit easier in the Howling Abyss, Akali, Ekko, Elise, Evelynn, Fizz, Kassadin, Katarina, Kayn, Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Pyke, Qiyana, Rek’Sai, Rengar, Talon, and Zed are all receiving 20 percent tenacity.

Ashe players, here’s the bombshell.

The Frost Archer will be the game’s first champion to start with negative ability haste. Ashe will start ARAM games with -20 AH, since her entire playstyle disproportionately revolves around slinging Volley (W) and Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R) as often as possible, often to devastating effect.

In Patch 12.23, along with the aforementioned probable follow-ups to the above changes, additional systematic tweaks are planned for ARAM.

Lifesteal and omnivamp against minions will be reduced by 50 percent. That means no more almost killing the Vayne only to have her heal back up to full off minions and shred your structures while getting another Shieldbow proc by the time you respawn.

Champion damage dealt from over 1,000 units away is currently reduced by 15 percent. But coming in Patch 12.23, this number will be increased via additional scaling damage reduction up to 30 percent between 1,000 and 2,000 units. Importantly, this nerf will not affect ultimates, so AP Ashe enjoyers can take a deep breath but AP Kai’Sa abusers will be feeling less happy about the changes.

Minor changes that will round out those shipping in 12.23 include a bonus magic resist buff for melee champions, going from 10 to 15.

Patches 12.22 and 12.23 are set to be released on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, respectively.