League of Legends’ Blue Essence Emporium will return in June

Rejoice, League of Legends fans. The Blue Essence Emporium is returning to the game’s client on Tuesday, June 4 for a limited time. If you weren’t able to buy some of those emporium-exclusive items last time the shop was available, here’s your chance to stock up.

The BE Emporium opens up twice a year—once at around the midseason mark and later around the preseason. In addition to all of the skins, emotes, and icons available, players can also buy name changes, XP boosts, and rune pages for 50 percent off. Here’s everything for sale in the emporium:

1,500 BE: Mystery icon box (guaranteed to be an icon you don’t already own)

2,000 BE: Chromas (check out the list of available chromas below)

2,500 BE: Mystery minis icon box, series 1 & 2 (Emporium exclusive)

2,500 BE: Mystery minis icon box, series 3 (NEW) (Emporium exclusive)

4,000 BE: Baron Hat Poro icon (NEW) (Emporium exclusive)

4,900 BE: Mystery ward skin box (guaranteed to be a ward skin you don’t already own)

6,000 BE: Essence Collector ward skin (Emporium exclusive)

50,000 BE: “Make it Rain” emote (Emporium exclusive)

50,000 BE: Gemstone + Gemstone Knight icon

75,000 BE: Gemstone + Gemstone Prince icon

75,000 BE: “Money Bags” emote (Emporium exclusive)

100,000 BE: Gemstone + Gemstone King icon

150,000 BE: URFWick skin (Emporium exclusive)

Mystery minis, icons, ward skins, and other items sent as gifts can only be bought 10 times a day. This means that buying any combination of those items up to 10 will lock your account from purchasing anymore until 24 hours have passed.

Adriaan Noordzij on Twitter Hope your Blue Essence balances are ready! The Essence Emporium returns starting June 4th and ends June 18th. Time to get URFwick and some new champie icons!

The mystery icons boxes will contain almost any image except esports icons, team-specific icons, exclusive icons, or icons that grant borders or gemstones. If you have a ton of blue essence gathering dust in your account, it’s time to purchase a few icons and emotes.

