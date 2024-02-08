LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene

After more than four years in the competitive League of Legends scene, one of North America’s mainstay players has hung up the keyboard and mouse.

Former Evil Geniuses and Immortals top laner Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura has retired from pro play, stepping away from the scene after failing to secure a spot on an LCS roster for the 2024 Spring Split. The 24-year-old has maintained a significant presence in the league in recent years, whether it was in-game or on the broadcast team as a guest. But now, he’s shifting his focus to greener pastures.

On to bigger and better things. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Revenge detailed how recent events in his career helped influence his decision, saying that after he wasn’t able to find a roster spot for the new year, it forced him to ask some difficult questions about his future. There were multiple reasons for his decision, from his anxiety around a lack of job security, the current state of the LCS as a whole, and him needing to wait up to an entire year for only a chance at a roster spot.

He also mentioned that the perpetual “waiting game” as a League free agent didn’t align with his life goals, especially if he had to give up a year of his career and life while sidelined. Instead, he hinted toward possibly completing his studies to become a doctor, especially because when he left school to enter the LCS, he was two years into his neuroscience degree and had only one year remaining to complete it and apply to medical school. Choosing the LCS also meant that he had to give up all of his scholarships, including a full ride to university.

“When I left school to become an LCS player, I told myself that I would do this until I felt like my career wasn’t going on an upward trajectory anymore,” Revenge said in his goodbye post. “To this day, I have no regrets doing that despite how tumultuous my career has been. I know I still had more to show competing in LCS, and still wanted to reach my goal of making worlds some day, but my decision and timing to retire still feels right to me and makes me happy.”

Revenge played for two different LCS teams during his career, including Immortals and EG, where he reached the postseason twice. He was also known as one of the more underrated players from the region, especially after pulling off his best year with EG when they finished as the third-best team in the league during the 2023 LCS Summer Split.