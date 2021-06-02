LCS Pro View returns with free and premium versions for 2021 Summer Split

The popular LCS Pro View feature is making its triumphant return for the 2021 Summer Split after being unavailable for quite some time, Riot Games announced today.

The system has been completely rebuilt by the developers “from the ground up” to bring the best product available to fans. The team has also made Pro View more accessible to pro League of Legends fans by providing all viewers with both a free version and a premium version that will cost $6.99 a month.

The free version of Pro View will come with a handpicked selection of two pro player point-of-view streams per game, while the premium version will have all player POVs available to jump into. The multiview player has been revamped with POV previews as well. There’s also an enhanced highlights timeline with replays of exciting or important moments in each match, and each game is updated with real-time statistics and hints for beginners.

The free version will remain free with possible sponsorships and advertisements incorporated into the presentation of the feature. Premium subscribers will get access to all free features, plus additional pro player POV streams and the map stream when available. They’ll also get many other exclusive goodies, including extended team communication segments, player highlight mixtapes, and weekly top plays.

The system isn’t set in stone either, with the developers keeping it in active development. They’re also keeping a close eye on feedback from the community to see where they can improve the experience even further to ensure that Pro View has a successful reboot for the upcoming season.

You can hop into Pro View when the 2021 LCS Summer Split begins on Friday, June 4.

