LCS names Bjergsen best player in NA league’s history in celebratory top-10 list

The king of the mid lane stands above all others.

The LCS continued to celebrate its 10th season with an honorary list paying homage to the top 10 players in the history of the league today. At its very top was Team Liquid mid laner Bjergsen, who was declared the best player of the LCS’ first 10 years. The ranking members of the list were voted upon by a panel of experts consisting of LCS personalities, affiliates, and third-party media members.

Bjergsen made his LCS debut in 2014 with TSM and has played in nearly every season of the league’s existence. In 2021, he took one year off from playing on-stage to coach TSM’s LCS team before stepping away from the organization. With TSM, Bjergsen won six LCS titles, while leading them to the quarterfinals of the World Championship in 2014.

THE TOP 10 LCS PLAYERS OF ALL TIME



This season, Bjergsen came just one game away from qualifying for another appearance at Worlds with Liquid.

Right below Bjergsen on the league’s all-time list is one of Bjergsen’s former TSM teammates, Doublelift. Doublelift won eight LCS titles in between 2015 and 2020, missing out on a title in just three splits during that time frame. No other player in the league’s history has won that many titles in such a short amount of time.

EG top laner Impact, former Liquid jungler Xmithie, and current Cloud9 mid laner Jensen round out the list’s top five.

In total, six active players are on the league’s all-time top 10 list, in addition to four retired players. The only out-of-service players in the top 10 are former C9 mid laner Hai, former C9 AD carry Sneaky, Doublelift, and Xmithie.

The list was curated over the course of the last few months and was released in preparation for this weekend’s upcoming LCS Championship finals. The Summer Split playoff bracket will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 11, when the league crowns its next champion.

C9 have already slotted themselves into the grand finals after a dominant run through the playoffs’ upper bracket. Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves will play on Saturday, Sept. 10 to determine who will move on to face C9.