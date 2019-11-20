The ninth competitive League of Legends season has ended and we have officially entered the offseason. This means it’s time for teams to transfer and negotiate with players to make the best rosters they can going into 2020.

North America’s top league, the LCS, has new players joining from international regions, new franchised teams, and many player transfers happening between the already existing ones. Take a look at the current situation with the team starting rosters for the LCS 2020.

As teams and players still have to announce a number of signings and complete rosters, this article will be updated accordingly.

Photo via Riot Games

100 Thieves

Top lane: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho

Jungle: Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider

Mid lane: N/A

Bot lane: Bae “Bang” Jun-sik

Support: Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black

Cloud9

Top lane: Eric “Licorice” Ritchie

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Mid lane: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Bot lane: Jasper “Zven” Svenningsen

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

CLG

Top lane: Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min

Jungle: Raymond “Wiggly” Griffin

Mid lane: N/A

Bot lane: Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes

Support: Andy “Smoothie” Ta

Dignitas

Top lane: Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon

Jungle: Nam “Lira”Tae-yoo

Mid lane: N/A

Bot lane: Cody “Cody Sun” Sun

Support: N/A

Evil Geniuses

Top lane: N/A

Jungle: Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen

Mid lane: N/A

Bot lane: N/A

Support: N/A

FlyQuest

Top lane: Omran “V1per” Shoura (rumor)

Jungle: Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen

Mid lane: Eugene “Pobelter” Park

Bot lane: Jason “WildTurtle” Tran

Support: Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun

Golden Guardians

Top lane: Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell

Jungle: Juan “Contractz” Garcia

Mid lane: Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer (rumor)

Bot lane: Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: –

Immortals

Top lane: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi

Jungle: Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett

Mid lane: Lee “Crown” Min-ho

Bot lane: Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon

Support: Terry “Big” Chuong

Team Liquid

Top lane: Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong

Jungle: Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen

Mid lane: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen

Bot lane: Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng

Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in

TSM

Top lane: Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik

Jungle: Mingyi “Spica” Lu

Mid lane: Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg

Bot lane: Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup

Support: Vincent “Biofrost” Wang (rumor)