The ninth competitive League of Legends season has ended and we have officially entered the offseason. This means it’s time for teams to transfer and negotiate with players to make the best rosters they can going into 2020.
North America’s top league, the LCS, has new players joining from international regions, new franchised teams, and many player transfers happening between the already existing ones. Take a look at the current situation with the team starting rosters for the LCS 2020.
As teams and players still have to announce a number of signings and complete rosters, this article will be updated accordingly.
100 Thieves
Top lane: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho
Jungle: Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider
Mid lane: N/A
Bot lane: Bae “Bang” Jun-sik
Support: Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black
Cloud9
Top lane: Eric “Licorice” Ritchie
Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang
Mid lane: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer
Bot lane: Jasper “Zven” Svenningsen
Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme
CLG
Top lane: Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min
Jungle: Raymond “Wiggly” Griffin
Mid lane: N/A
Bot lane: Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes
Support: Andy “Smoothie” Ta
Dignitas
Top lane: Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon
Jungle: Nam “Lira”Tae-yoo
Mid lane: N/A
Bot lane: Cody “Cody Sun” Sun
Support: N/A
Evil Geniuses
Top lane: N/A
Jungle: Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen
Mid lane: N/A
Bot lane: N/A
Support: N/A
FlyQuest
Top lane: Omran “V1per” Shoura (rumor)
Jungle: Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen
Mid lane: Eugene “Pobelter” Park
Bot lane: Jason “WildTurtle” Tran
Support: Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun
Golden Guardians
Top lane: Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell
Jungle: Juan “Contractz” Garcia
Mid lane: Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer (rumor)
Bot lane: Victor “FBI” Huang
Support: –
Immortals
Top lane: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi
Jungle: Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett
Mid lane: Lee “Crown” Min-ho
Bot lane: Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon
Support: Terry “Big” Chuong
Team Liquid
Top lane: Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong
Jungle: Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen
Mid lane: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen
Bot lane: Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng
Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in
TSM
Top lane: Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik
Jungle: Mingyi “Spica” Lu
Mid lane: Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg
Bot lane: Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup
Support: Vincent “Biofrost” Wang (rumor)