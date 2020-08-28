LCK reportedly chooses 10 finalists for franchise spots in 2021

Nine of the current LCK teams were reportedly selected to begin the negotiating process.

Riot Games announced in April that the LCK is moving to a franchised format next year. And today, the league has selected the 10 teams that it’ll begin negotiating with, according to Korizon’s Ashley Kang.

Nine of the current participating LCK teams were reportedly chosen as finalists: T1, Gen.G, DRX, Damwon Gaming, KT Rolster, Afreeca Freecs, Hanwha Life Esports, Team Dynamics, and Sandbox Gaming.

[Official] Riot Korea has announced ten finalists for the #LCK franchise spots in 2021:



Brion Esports

SANDBOX Gaming

Afreeca Freecs

DAMWON Gaming

KT Rolster

Team Dynamics

Hanwha Life Esports

DRX

Gen.G

T1 pic.twitter.com/ZGBDImxtka — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) August 28, 2020

SeolHaeOne Prince is the only current LCK team that reportedly didn’t make the cut. Instead, Brion Esports was chosen as a finalist, according to Kang.

Kang also reported that Riot has five teams chosen as “reserved candidates” for the franchised LCK if negotiations don’t work out with the initial 10 finalists. The supplemental list includes SeolHaeOne Prince, Element Mystic, Jin Air Greenwings, Awesome Spear, and OZ Gaming, according to Kang.

These six reserved candidates are:



SeolHaeOne Prince

Element Mystic

Jin Air Greenwings

Awesome Spear

OZ Gaming



(Fixed grammar) — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) August 28, 2020

The goal of this format, according to Riot, is to “strengthen LCK’s competency and ultimately create a more satisfying experience for all participants of the league.” While it’s unclear which teams will make the cut, it seems like most of the current participating squads in the LCK have a good chance to be a part of the league’s new era.

As a part of the format change, there will be a minimum salary of 60 million Korean Won, or around $50,000 per year, that LCK organizations will have to pay its players in this franchised league.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.