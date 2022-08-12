LCK, LEC average viewership more than double of LCS

After seven weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, the final days of the 2022 Summer Split has arrived for most pro League of Legends competition around the world.

Teams have battled all season long for a chance to lift their respective regional trophies, and fans have tuned in every time to enjoy some hard-fought matches. Across the summer, the LCK and LEC have topped the charts with the highest average concurrent viewership numbers in the world, according to EsportsCharts, bringing in more than double the viewers on average than the LCS.

Related: Doublelift is right: The LCS is ‘dying’ and co-streaming suspensions won’t solve its declining viewership

The LCK has been one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the best rosters in the world playing within its legendary halls. Teams like T1, Gen.G, and DWG KIA have wowed fans throughout the year, along with other organizations like Liiv SANDBOX and KT Rolster adding even more excitement throughout the year. An average viewership of 192,000 is an incredible feat, making the league unmatched with support from fans.

Image via EsportsCharts

Europe’s top league is right behind the LCK with 172,000 average viewers. The LEC has continued to grow ever since the league rebranded, from the beautiful broadcast, the team behind each show, and the fiery competition being featured on screen. The league currently has four teams tied for second and three tied in sixth, causing a mad scramble for proper seeding before the playoffs.

The CBLOL has picked up steam in terms of viewership this summer and eclipsed other leagues like the LCS, LFL, and LVP with 85,000 concurrent viewers. The league has plenty of support, with popular teams like FURIA, RED Canids, and paiN Gaming leading the way.

There is a steep drop-off in viewership after the LCS, which is fourth among the leagues at nearly 81,000 average viewers. They are followed by the LFL, LVP, and VCS.

The playoffs are right around the corner for a majority of the world’s leagues, which should prove to be a boon for viewership across the globe. Only one league will stand tall at the end of the day, though.