LCK’s 2019 Summer Split schedule revealed, opening match will feature KT Rolster vs. Jin Air Green Wings

There are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2019 LCK Summer Split, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 5. KeSPA has finally revealed the entire season’s schedule, and KT Rolster will face Jin Air Green Wings in the first match of the split.

The first game will begin at 3am CT on June 5, followed by the second match of the day, Gen.G vs. DAMWON Gaming, starting at 6am CT. The big story to watch on day one is the return of Kim “PraY” Jong-in to competitive League of Legends.

Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) on Twitter 2019 Woori Bank #LCK Summer] LCK Regular Season Schedule – Game Start Time (KST) : Game 1 17:00 ~ / Game 2 20:00 ~

After announcing his retirement in April, PraY has unexpectedly returned to pro play by joining KT Rolster. This will be the first time since 2014 that PraY will play without longtime bottom lane partner Kang “Gorilla” Beom-hyun. Gorilla moved to the LEC in 2018 to play for Misfits Gaming.

Meanwhile, Jin Air Green Wings stand in the way of PraY’s triumphant return. Jin Air had a horrible showing last split and only managed to win one game. But the team avoided relegation by taking down ES Sharks in the 2019 LCK Summer Promotion tournament.

Anyone looking forward to the highly-anticipated rematch between SK Telecom T1 and Griffin will have to wait until Saturday, June 22.

