KT Rolster pull off huge upset against DWG KIA in first week of 2021 LCK Summer Split

What should have been an easy game for DWG KIA turned out to be a huge disaster during today’s showdown against KT Rolster. The MSI finalists weren’t able to keep up with their opponents, who kept going for proactive plays on the entire map throughout today’s series.

Both MVP votes went to mid-laner Dove, who had an outstanding performance throughout today’s series on Sylas and Akali. His combined KDA was 15/0/9, securing multiple kills during his laning phase and then using the lead to help his teammates in other lanes. He left no room for errors and played the dive champions with finesse.

The first match of this League of Legends series began with a dive composition from DK with five champions who want to dive into the backline of their opponents and demolish them before they realize what is going on. Teams were trading objectives around the map and maintained an equal gold for the most duration of the game. The game spiraled out of DK’s control once KT went for the Baron. BeryL was caught out and DK decided to engage in a four-vs-five scenario instead of retreating, which gave KT the opportunity to wipe them and secure the Baron. With it, KT sieged DK’s base without any issues and finished the first game of the series.

Going into the second game, DK changed their entire draft, however in doing so they gave away Senna and Tahm Kench, one of the most powerful duo bottom lanes in the current meta. There was a lot of focus from DK to try to shut the opposing bottom laners down, but they were unsuccessful as KT answered fist for fist. KT used their small bottom lane lead to secure the dragons. DK tried to get some map control, but KT was prepared to clear all vision and kept extending their lead on the entire map. After a botched engage to defend their base, DK fell 2-0 in one of the most surprising upsets of the Summer Split so far.

KT’s next two matches in the upcoming week are against Gen.G and Afreeca Freecs. While AFS shouldn’t be a challenge, Gen.G most likely will considering their dominant games during the first week of the split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.