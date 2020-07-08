KT hand DragonX their first loss of 2020 LCK Summer Split

KT Rolster upset the previously-undefeated DragonX today in an intense three-game series in the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

Top laner SoHwan and mid laner Ucal picked up the Player of the Game awards after their performances on Kennen and Twisted Fate, respectively. The League of Legends series also featured legendary top laner Smeb filling in for Tusin in the support role for KT.

[2020 LCK Summer R1 – DRX vs KT]



아쉬움이 남는 서머의 첫 패배입니다. 선수들에게 아낌없는 응원 부탁드립니다! 다음 경기 더 좋은 모습으로 돌아오겠습니다. #DRX #GoDRX pic.twitter.com/AgKyAI01Qa — DRX (@DRXGlobal) July 8, 2020

The first game was the SoHwan show. His Kennen pick was crucial from the laning phase up to the moment where KT ended the game. He secured a lead in the top lane and didn’t allow DRX’s Doran to snowball too much on his Camille.

Even though objectives were traded by both teams and neither squad took the Dragon Soul, KT’s superior teamfight comp allowed them to get closer to the Dragon Soul point. Chovy tried to stop KT from finishing the game, but his damage wasn’t enough to dismantle them. Overall, KT looked great and methodical in the first game, opening the fourth week of LCK with a bang.

DRX looked much better in the second game, however. Even though they left Varus open, who’s been the most contested pick in all regions this split, they built a good composition to deal with him.

DRX’s superior objective control net them a huge lead. But some questionable plays by Chovy almost set them back. Chovy’s teammates maintained their composure and carried the game in the next teamfight, though.

The third game was an absolute bloodbath. KT did whatever they wanted and DRX couldn’t put a stop to them. They focused on the top side and crushed Doran’s spirit on Volibear. He became a liability as the game went by, not being able to splitpush, engage, or resist any damage during teamfights.

Following an ace around the mid lane, KT finished the game with a 19-4 kill advantage, stopping DRX’s undefeated streak to start the split.

KT will face Sandbox Gaming on Friday, July 10 at 6am CT. If they win, they might be able to climb into the top four of the LCK Summer Split standings. You can tune in to the match on the official Riot Games LCK channel.